How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Live stream online from anywhere as both sides look to translate European success to domestic form

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland as two teams who enjoyed memorable European wins in midweek return to Premier League action. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Sunderland: key information Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon)

2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

It has already been an historic week for the Cherries, who beat Austrian side Sturm Graz 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night in their first-ever European home game. Now they must use that momentum to end their winless start to the Premier League campaign.

While Bournemouth celebrated on the south coast, Sunderland fans were savouring a last-gasp 2-1 victory at second-tier ›Portuguese side Torreense as they also made it two wins out of two in the Europa League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland for free?

Unfortunately, Bournemouth vs Sunderland isn't being shown for free.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch the Premier League clash from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland from anywhere

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How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports+ will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland in the US

Bournemouth vs Sunderland is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 9:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland on Peacock.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Bournemouth vs Sunderland. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Bournemouth vs Sunderland on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday morning.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Bournemouth vs Sunderland but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Preview

It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth can harness the high of Thursday night's Europa League victory over Sturm Graz against Sunderland, or whether this Sunday 2pm clash will feel a little flat in comparison.

Less than 72 hours after they stormed to a 3-0 triumph in their first-ever European game on home soil, the Cherries are back at the Vitality Stadium for a Premier League match that is arguably even more important.

Bournemouth are in the relegation zone after failing to win any of their first six league fixtures under Marco Rose, which included a 5-1 shellacking at Chelsea last Saturday - but will they be fully focused on the job in hand, with European royalty AC Milan visiting the south coast this coming Thursday?

The Cherries remain without injured duo Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi, but Justin Kluivert and Amine Adli returned from their respective absences against Sturm Graz.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Sunderland's Europa League outing was no less dramatic than Bournemouth's, as Noah Sadiki's stoppage-time winner snatched a 2-1 victory at Torreense in the club's first European away game for 53 years.

The Black Cats now face another long road trip - in domestic terms, at least - as they travel the length of the country to take on a Cherries side just a point behind them in the Premier League table.

Sunderland have had a similarly difficult start to the campaign and sit on four points from six games, with Regis Le Bris' men on a three-match losing run following last Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, they have been boosted by the return from injury of striker Brian Brobbey and midfielder Habib Diarra, who were both on the bench against Torreense. Thomas Meunier and Wilson Isidor are doubts, though, while Dan Ballard remains sidelined.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-1 Sunderland

It is a quick turnaround for both teams but the Black Cats have done all the travelling, so we're backing Rose to bag his first Premier League win.