Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and preview for M23 derby

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace as the two rivals resume hostilities in the first M23 derby of the Premier League season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: key information Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon)

2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

The Seagulls have made a flying start to the campaign, taking 13 points from their opening six fixtures and thrashing Lithuanian outfit Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 on Thursday in their first league phase match in the Conference League.

Palace had a less successful night on the continent, losing 3-2 at French giants Lyon in the Europa League, but Pierre Sage's men have started to find form on the domestic front, picking up seven points from their past four games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace online and from anywhere, including for free, as two rivals meet in the Premier League.

Can I watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace for free?

Unfortunately, Brighton vs Crystal Palace isn't being broadcast live for free anywhere.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch the M23 derby from anywhere in the world.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

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How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Sky Sports is showing Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off is at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games live this season – including Brighton vs Crystal Palace. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Peacock, with kick-off at 9:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Peacock.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Brighton vs Crystal Palace. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Australia-based fans can stream Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday morning.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Brighton vs Crystal Palace but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Preview

It is exactly 50 years since the fires of the M23 derby were stoked by a series of bad-tempered clashes between Terry Venables' Crystal Palace and Alan Mullery's Brighton, but time has not been a healer in this rivalry.

The two clubs meet at the Amex Stadium for a contest that has only grown in importance since the Eagles' recent run of silverware, which has drawn jealous glances from the south coast.

It will make Brighton even more desperate to beat Palace as they look to continue a fantastic start to the season, which had them third in the Premier League heading into the weekend.

Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood - grandson of Palace legend Paul - scored on his return from injury in Thursday's Conference League victory over Kauno Zalgiris and could make his first league appearance for two months. Defender Pascal Struijk should also be available after his red card in the 2-0 win at Sunderland last Saturday was overturned.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Palace are looking to extend a four-match unbeaten run against their rivals, which included a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium in February.

While a glance at the table may suggest that could be a tall order, with the Eagles starting the weekend 12th, they are in decent form after a difficult start under Pierre Sage, losing just one out of six matches in all competitions before their 3-2 defeat in Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Frenchman may rotate his side as a result of the quick turnaround between the two away trips, but he could remain without striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and goalkeeper Dean Henderson after they missed the midweek game due to injury.

Palace took 3,000 fans to Lyon on Thursday and they will be backed in numbers again here, as they look to claim their second win at the Amex in 2026.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace

The Seagulls have to be favourites after their excellent start to the season, so we expect them to end their winless run in this fixture.