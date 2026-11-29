Watch Brighton vs Newcastle United for free from anywhere, as the Magpies make the long trip south to face a Seagulls side who suffered a shock defeat last weekend.

Fabian Hurzeler's men were stunned by two stoppage-time goals at Hull City seven days ago, as they missed the chance to narrow the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to three points.

It came after Newcastle held the Gunners to a 2-2 draw at St James' Park last Saturday, with the Magpies now targeting back-to-back results against high-flying teams.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle United for FREE

US viewers can watch Brighton vs Newcastle United at no cost through free trials on Fubo (1-day) and DirecTV Stream (5-days), which both carry USA Network — the broadcaster of this game in the States.

Abroad and looking to access your free trial? Use Proton VPN to unblock Fubo and DirecTV Stream so you can watch Brighton vs Newcastle United for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Brighton vs Newcastle United.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United in the UK

Sky Sports has live coverage of Brighton vs Newcastle United in the UK.

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 2:05pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Brighton vs Newcastle United stream on Sky Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle United on Sky Sports Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United in the US

Brighton vs Newcastle United is live on USA Network in the US, as mentioned above. Kick-off is at 9:05am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Brighton vs Newcastle United stream on USA Network if you're away from home.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Brighton vs Newcastle United live on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 1:05am AEDT on Monday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Brighton vs Newcastle United.

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

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Brighton vs Newcastle United: Preview

Brighton have been the surprise package of the Premier League season, but they were on the receiving end of a shock at Hull City last Sunday.

The Seagulls did everything but score at the MKM Stadium, only for Oli McBurnie's double in second-half stoppage time to snatch a 2-0 win for the Tigers. That condemned Fabian Hurzeler's side to just their third top-flight defeat of the campaign as they lost ground on leaders Arsenal.

Brighton bounced back with a 4-0 rout of Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League on Thursday, although that side is unlikely to closely resemble the one that faces Newcastle United after Hurzeler made eight changes to his starting XI.

Midfielder Matt O'Riley came off injured against the Romanians, joining Malik Yalcouye, Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson and Zadok Yohanna in the treatment room. Meanwhile, Joao Costinha is suspended following his red card at Hull.

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Newcastle were good value for their 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, but consistency has been hard to come by for Matthias Jaissle's men this season.

The Magpies have rarely produced two good performances in a row, so the Toon Army could be forgiven for feeling apprehensive ahead of the long trip south to high-flying Brighton.

That being said, Newcastle's away form has been better than at St James' Park this term, taking seven points on the road compared to six at home, so they are certainly capable of getting a result.

Left-back Lewis Hall is expected to be available, despite limping off in the closing stages against Arsenal, but the trip to Brighton may come too soon for midfielder Joelinton as he steps up his recovery from a muscle injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle United

The Seagulls were unlucky not to beat Hull, so there is no reason why they cannot return to winning ways.