Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers for free as two fierce rivals contest the first East Lancashire Derby of the 2026/27 Championship season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Clarets have endured a miserable return to the second tier following relegation from the Premier League in May, with Fabio Celestini replacing Nicky Hayen as manager last month after the club slid into the bottom three.

Burnley's on-pitch problems were put into perspective this week when it was announced that Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray had stepped back from his role due to health issues, having led Rovers to mid-table before the international break.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Can I watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers for free?

Yes! Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers is one of a select group of Championship matches that will be shared between Sky Sports and ITV this season, meaning UK viewers can watch the game for free on ITV1 or stream it on ITVX.

Outside of the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers FREE on ITVX Online viewers can watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers on ITVX - the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers from anywhere

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📺 Stream Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers in the UK

Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, as well as on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service.

The Championship clash will be shown on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:00pm GMT.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers on Sky Sports Sky Sports holds the main UK rights for the 2026/27 EFL season, showing over 1,000 live games across its channels and Sky+ streaming. Packages start at £35 a month, with Sky Sports available for £24 a month on a 24-month Sky TV contract. Short

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers in the US

Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers is being shown on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 7:00am ET.

US resident abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your usual Paramount+ stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official EFL broadcast partner in the US, with a current offer giving 79% off the first two months, reducing the price from $13.99 to just $2.99.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 11:00pm AEDT and will be live on beIN SPORTS 3, as well as the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming platform.

Visiting the UK from Australia? NordVPN can unblock your beIN SPORTS stream of Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and will show 155 Championship matches live this season, plus every Carabao Cup fixture and games from Leagues One and Two. It currently costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year ($129.99 for the first year), with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers: Preview

Burnley's precarious position in the Championship table means they can't exactly be fussy about when they pick up points, but if there is an ideal day for Fabio Celestini to claim his first win, this is it.

The Clarets boss has managed just two points from three games since replacing Nicky Hayen last month, but victory over arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire Derby would certainly get the fans onside.

This fixture stretches back 138 years to the very first Football League season in 1888/89 and — other than a dark period in the 1980s and 1990s — Burnley have rarely been as low as they are now, sitting deep in the Championship relegation zone.

The Clarets are missing 10 players through injury, including Bashir Humphreys, Dastan Satpayev and Armando Broja, while Connor Roberts is unavailable as he serves the first game of a three-match ban.

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It means this is Blackburn's best chance in a long time of beating their rivals, having gone 11 games without a victory in this fixture since a 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League in 2010.

However, it would be understandable if their minds are elsewhere after manager Tony Mowbray stepped back from his role due to health issues this week. Assistant head coaches Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds are in joint caretaker charge in his absence.

The 62-year-old is hugely popular within the game and had steered Blackburn to 13th in the table before the international break — a welcome change after last season's relegation battle.

Rovers will be without goalkeeper Balazs Toth after he suffered an injury on international duty with Hungary, which will see Aynsley Pears step in. Sam Morsy, Scott Wharton and Andri Gudjohnsen are doubtful, while Mathias Jorgensen is sidelined, but Ryoya Morishita looks set to return to the squad.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

The Clarets are really struggling and Rovers could take advantage to claim a famous win.