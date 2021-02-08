Burnley News and Features

Trending

Name: Burnley

Founded: 1882

Home ground: Turf Moor

League Titles: 2

Instagram: @burnleyofficial

After winning the FA Cup in 1914, Football League founder members Burnley became top-flight champions in 1920-21, with John Haworth's men going 30 games unbeaten that season. Further success came in 1960 when a team managed by Harry Potts and featuring Northern Irish great Jimmy McIlroy secured the Clarets another First Division title. They were first promoted to the Premier League in 2009 and Sean Dyche guided them into Europe in 2018 via a seventh-placed finish.

Burnley vs Fulham live stream

Burnley vs Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Burnley vs Fulham live stream, as both sides target back-to-back wins

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream

Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream, as the Eagles look to bounce back

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

Burnley v Bournemouth live stream

Burnley v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Burnley v Bournemouth live stream, as the Clarets look to reach the sixth round

Harry Kane

Quiz! Can you name the players who hold the key stats of the season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz From goals to key assists, fouls to saves, we're looking for the stat leaders in each category this season

Kane and Son

6 Premier League records that could be broken this season

By Mark White

There's a lot to play for in the Prem - and plenty of incredible records that could yet be smashed in this most unusual of seasons

