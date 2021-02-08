Burnley News and Features
Name: Burnley
Founded: 1882
Home ground: Turf Moor
League Titles: 2
Instagram: @burnleyofficial
After winning the FA Cup in 1914, Football League founder members Burnley became top-flight champions in 1920-21, with John Haworth's men going 30 games unbeaten that season. Further success came in 1960 when a team managed by Harry Potts and featuring Northern Irish great Jimmy McIlroy secured the Clarets another First Division title. They were first promoted to the Premier League in 2009 and Sean Dyche guided them into Europe in 2018 via a seventh-placed finish.
Latest about Burnley
