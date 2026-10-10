How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for FREE: Live streams online from anywhere as the Blues look to hit back against a winless Cherries

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free from anywhere as the Blues eye a return to winning ways against a Cherries side who are yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) FREE Stream: CazéTV (Brazil)

(Brazil) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Xabi Alonso's men took just one point from three games going into the international break, culminating in a limp 3-0 defeat at West London counterparts Brentford.

The Cherries' form isn't much better and manager Marco Rose is still hunting his first league win, having seen his side concede late against Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle United.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online and from anywhere, including for FREE, as the 2026/27 Premier League season resumes after the international break.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for FREE

Chelsea vs Bournemouth is this week's selected game on CazéTV's YouTube channel, which is showing several Premier League matches live and for free across the 2026/27 season.

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Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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Is Chelsea vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Bournemouth is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries including Brazil, the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the US

NBCSN is showing Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the US.

The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Peacock.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Chelsea vs Bournemouth. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Australia

In Australia, Chelsea vs Bournemouth is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

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Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game, including Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

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Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Preview

The Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea began with a bang, but the Blues entered the international break with a whimper.

After starting the season with high-scoring wins against Fulham and Brighton, the West London club have tailed off dramatically, with defeats at Arsenal and Brentford sandwiching a 2-2 home draw with Hull City.

Chelsea fans are at least seeing plenty of goals, with 33 going in across their first seven games in the Premier League and Carabao Cup. The problem is that 15 of those have gone into the Blues' net.

Alonso has had three weeks to find a way to arrest the decline and he will hope to have Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo available against Bournemouth after the duo missed their respective countries' international camps due to injury. Striker Joao Pedro is also doubtful heading into the clash with the Cherries.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Bournemouth received a major fitness blow of their own during the international break, as midfielder Alex Scott was ruled out for around a month after suffering an injury on England duty.

It is more bad luck for manager Marco Rose during a start to his tenure that has been better than the Cherries' tally of three points suggests, with his side surrendering leads late on in each of their first three league matches.

The German will hope Bournemouth can bring their cup form into the top flight, with last month's 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City followed by an eye-catching 2-1 Europa League victory at Real Sociedad in the club's first-ever game on the continent.

It appears to be a matter of time until it clicks for the Cherries in the Premier League, although the loss of Scott will surely hamper them.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea games almost guarantee goals at both ends, so a high-scoring draw could be on the cards.