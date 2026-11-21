In Brief Chelsea vs Leeds United takes place on Saturday, 21 November Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get Proton VPN's Black Friday deal to unblock your stream

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the Premier League from anywhere, as the Whites aim to claim their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Xabi Alonso's side have been strong at home this season and beat Leeds 6-3 in a thrilling Carabao Cup tie at Stamford Bridge in September.

The visitors overcame Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their final game before the international break and will now aim to secure a rare away victory against the Blues.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in this Premier League 3pm kick-off, online and from anywhere in the world.

Is Chelsea vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Leeds United is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Chelsea vs Leeds United, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Leeds United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the US

Peacock has live coverage of Chelsea vs Leeds United in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99/month and will gain you access to Chelsea vs Leeds United as well as a number of other EPL games this season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99/year.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Leeds United live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Chelsea vs Leeds United: Preview

Xabi Alonso will hope his Chelsea side can finally find some consistency now the final international break of 2026 is over.

The Blues are fifth in the Premier League, but a record of five wins and four defeats — with 19 goals scored but also 16 conceded — paints a picture of a team who are yet to reach their potential.

Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash with Leeds in September was arguably the best illustration of their volatility, as they went 2-0 down before scoring six times in the second half to eventually triumph 6-3. It was one of five victories in their opening seven home games in all competitions this season.

Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jorrel Hato, Reece James and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined through injury, but Josh Acheampong, Moises Caicedo and Emi Martinez are all available.

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Leeds earned a crucial 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago to end their five-game winless run and ensure they entered the international break in the top half of the table.

They will now aim to follow that up with the club's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999, when Stephen McPhail's second-half double secured a 2-0 triumph.

Goalkeeper James Trafford will surely be full of confidence after his excellent performance in England's thrilling 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid last Sunday, while defender Joe Rodon got valuable minutes for Wales following his comeback from injury.

Winger Noah Okafor could also feature after coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Spurs, although he has been managing an adductor issue.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Leeds United

Games involving Leeds have generally been low-scoring this season, so expect this to be another tight contest.