How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs for FREE: live stream details for WSL London derby

Watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After the international break, Chelsea host Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues sit second in the table, while Spurs' impressive start to the campaign sees them fourth, just three points behind their London rivals.

With these two teams closer than ever in form, this is set to be an exciting clash in the Women's Super League.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Spurs for free

US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the WSL at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.

Outside the US today? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Spurs from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the UK

Chelsea vs Spurs is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 12:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Chelsea vs Spurs stream with NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Spurs on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Spurs for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.

Watch Chelsea vs Spurs on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Spurs on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.

Watch Chelsea vs Spurs on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

Chelsea vs Spurs: Women's Super League preview

Tottenham head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the WSL resumes after the international break.

After five games, Chelsea sit second in the table, two points behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are just three points behind the Blues after a promising start to their season.

However, Spurs will be keen to put their most recent result behind them after being thrashed 6-1 by London City Lionesses. They must now bounce back against the eight-time champions.

Of their 19 meetings, Chelsea have come out on top in all of them.

However, this Spurs side feels different. Despite their latest heavy defeat, Martin Ho’s side had made an impressive start to the campaign and will be determined to show that the result was a one-off.

They will head to Stamford Bridge looking to challenge Chelsea and hoping to take points off one of the league’s best contenders.

For Chelsea, the aim will be to maintain their strong form. Their only dropped points came on the opening day of the season, and they

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham

Chelsea will be too strong for Spurs at home