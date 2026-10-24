Chelsea vs Tottenham FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels and preview for HUGE London derby at Stamford Bridge

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham for free as two old rivals go head-to-head in the evening kick-off today in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea continued their positive start to the season under Xabi Alonso with a Pedro Neto brace in the 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

They've had a nice seven-day break, with Spurs also coming into this one off the back of a rare win, beating Coventry 3-1 last Monday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday-evening Premier League clash.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham for free?

Chelsea vs Tottenham isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

NBC has live coverage in the States and is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 5-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Chelsea vs Tottenham stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Chelsea vs Tottenham.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate ProtonVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm BST.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including Chelsea vs Tottenham. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Chelsea vs Tottenham in the US. The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Chelsea vs Tottenham. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Tottenham on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 3:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 to AU$29.99. Chelsea vs Spurs is including on the platform as well as every other Premier League and Champions League game.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Preview

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur renew their London rivalry on Saturday evening, with both sides facing a significant test as they look to strengthen their position in the Premier League. Stamford Bridge provides the setting for one of the weekend’s most intriguing fixtures.

The Blues will be eager to make home advantage count against their neighbours and were good value for their victory on Merseyside last weekend, with Neto grabbing a brace.

Emiliano Martinez has undergone surgery on a fractured jaw suffered in the win at Everton, and he has now joined Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Pep Chavarria and Emmanuel Emegha (both unspecified) in the treatment room. Malo Gusto (illness) is also a doubt.

In the absence of Martinez, 21-year-old Mike Penders is set to become Chelsea’s youngest-ever goalkeeper to start a Premier League match, with the 6ft 7in stop-stopper likely to have a three-man defence in front of him in Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Tottenham had a lovely moment to begin their 3-1 win over newly-promoted Coventry City last week, as James Maddison, starting his first game in over 500 days, netted a sublime opener to really kickstart their season.

That then followed goals from Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies, as the Lilywhites grabbed a first win of the season to ease some early pressure on gaffer Roberto De Zerbi.

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the second of a three-match ban and remains out along with injured quintet Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall (all knee) and Savio (muscle). Destiny Udogie (knee) missed the win over Coventry and a late call is set to be made on his availability for this one.

Pedro Porro (hamstring), Omar Marmoush, Tosin Adarabioyo (both calf) and Andrew Robertson (unspecified) are also doubts. Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will be pushing for a recall and could play alongside Sandro Tonali and Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski is back after finally overcoming an almost two years lay-off.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham

We love an upset and think Tottenham edge this one to really get their season going.