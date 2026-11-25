Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool for free from anywhere as the Reds travel to Belgium for a Champions League 2026/27 fixture steeped in history. F

These two clubs have met only twice before — and both matches were European finals in the 1970s.

Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate in the two-legged 1976 UEFA Cup final before triumphing 1-0 in the European Cup final at Wembley two years later, with Kenny Dalglish scoring the winner.

Today's fixture offers lesser prizes, but the Reds can't underestimate this Club Brugge side, who have so far picked up wins against Inter Milan, Lens and PSV Eindhoven.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool for free?

You can watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool free on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary.

RTL in Belgium are also broadcasting the game for free.

Outside Ireland or Belgium? Unblock your stream with NordVPN (78% off right now).

Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool from anywhere

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📺 Stream Club Brugge vs Liverpool

How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Club Brugge vs Liverpool. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the US

Club Brugge vs Liverpool is live on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with every match from every UEFA competition available on the Essential package. You can now get two months of Paramount+ for just $2.99 per month. That applies both to the Essential Tier ($8.99/mo) and Premium Tier ($13.99/mo) — bargain!

How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to go for fans in Australia to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool, which kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Thursday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 per month for a limited time. That plan includes Club Brugge vs Liverpool as well as every other Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game this season.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool: Preview

Tonight's meeting with Liverpool will stir up a mix of feelings for Club Brugge fans of a certain generation. The fixture conjures happy memories of the Belgian team's heyday in the 1970s, but also the pain of losing their only two European finals.

Brugge's Class of 2026 are doing their best to emulate their predecessors, though. After reaching the Conference League semi-finals in 2023/24, the club have qualified for the Champions League knockout stage in each of the past two seasons and look well-placed to do so again, with nine points from four games.

Ivan Leko's side responded superbly to their 3-2 defeat by Aston Villa in gameweek one, beating Italian champions Inter Milan 4-3 at the San Siro and following it up with wins against Lens and PSV Eindhoven. In fact, they have put together an 11-match unbeaten run — including 10 wins — since losing to the Villans.

Brugge's dangerman is 22-year-old German forward Nicolo Tresoldi, who has scored 15 goals in 16 matches this season, including five in the Champions League. Winger Jan Virgili has not featured since injuring his groin against PSV.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Those two victories over Brugge in the 1970s were part of a golden era for Liverpool, who won six major European trophies between 1973 and 1984.

Fast forward half a century and the Reds head into their third meeting with the Belgians after thrashing rivals Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday, in what was surely their best result of the Andoni Iraola era.

The six-time winners are above tonight's opponents only on goals scored, so a defeat would not only see them leapfrogged by the Belgians but also allow a cluster of teams to steal a march in the race for the top eight. Liverpool won their opening three matches in the league phase but suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce in gameweek four, so they cannot afford to slip up again.

Ryan Gravenberch remains an injury doubt with a heel issue, while Cody Gakpo is unlikely to recover from his calf problem in time. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni are also still sidelined.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Club Brugge 1-2 Liverpool

This is likely to be a tougher game for Liverpool than some people may think, but we are backing them to claim a narrow win.