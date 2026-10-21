Watch Como vs Manchester United for free as the Red Devils head to the picturesque Italian city for their third game of the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Cesc Fabregas and Michael Carrick went head-to-head several times in the Premier League and the two former midfielders now pit their wits against each other in the dugout.

However, while ex-Spain star Fabregas is enjoying an excellent spell in charge of Como, Carrick's United tenure is in danger of unraveling after a poor start to the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Como vs Manchester United in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Como vs Manchester United for free?

Yes! Como vs Manchester United will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary, while you can also stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Como vs Manchester United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Como vs Manchester United on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media. Two matches are live on Virgin Media Two tonight, including Como vs Manchester United.

Watch Como vs Manchester United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Como vs Manchester United. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Como vs Manchester United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Como vs Manchester United live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 5:45pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Como vs Manchester United on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Como vs Manchester United on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Como vs Manchester United. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Como vs Manchester United in the US

Como vs Manchester United is live on Paramount+ in the US, with kick-off at 12:45pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Como vs Manchester United on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Como vs Manchester United in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Como vs Manchester United live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 3:45am AEDT on Thursday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Como vs Manchester United on Stan Sport.

Watch Como vs Manchester United on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Como vs Manchester United and every other Champions League game this season.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

FourFourTwo's prediction

Como 2-1 Manchester United

This is an awkward fixture for an out-of-form United, so don't be surprised if they fall to defeat.