How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Free live stream and TV info for Premier League 2pm kick-off
Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head today in one of two 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League - here's how to tune in
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest for free as Oliver Glasner returns to face his former employers at Selhurst Park. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 11:00pm AEST
- Free Stream: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will both be bidding to get their seasons properly underway as the two sides meet in the Premier League today.
Both the Eagles and the Tricky Trees have only one win apiece so far in 2026/27, which could make for an interesting contest at Selhurst Park.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest online and from anywhere, including for free, in a tasty clash in the Premier League.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest for FREE
Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, and this is available for free on YouTube TV, thanks to the 21-day trial for new customers.
Abroad? Use a VPN to access your Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere
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📺 Stream Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the UK
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and kick-off is at 2:00pm.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games, including this Sunday 2pm kick-off.
Plans start at £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing 24-month Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £24/month. Short-term streaming is also available via NOW at a similar price.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the US
As mentioned above, fans in the US can watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network.
Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network
USA Network is a linear channel so if you don't have it on your TV package you'll need a cord-cutter. YouTube TV (21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in Australia
Stan Sport has live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in Australia.
Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.
Tickets
Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Preview
Crystal Palace's start to the 2026/27 season has been less than convincing, but given they again lost some of their standout stars in the summer, it really is no surprise.
Managing to keep hold of future England star Adam Wharton seemed like a big plus, to say the very least, but Maxence Lacroix moving to Chelsea and Daniel Munoz moving to Sunday's opponents, Nottingham Forest, means their new-look side is still looking to gel.
Only one win in five is the tune so far, with that success coming against Fulham at the start of September.
They did progress in the Carabao Cup, beating Middlesbrough 3-0, as the Eagles again have European football to contend with this term, this time in the Europa League.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Nottingham Forest are now headed up by ex-Palace boss Glasner, with the reception he will receive at his old stomping ground yet to be determined.
Forest have also struggled at the start of the new campaign, winning just once so far, but did perform well, albeit in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool before the international break took over all of our lives.
They come into this game off the back off of a dissapointing loss at Premier League new-boys Coventry City, but weirdly had held their own beforehand against Spurs.
There are no new injuries to report, with Nikola Milenkovic and Nicolo Savona both still sidelined at present.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Both teams have been slow at the start of the new campaign and we expect no different in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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