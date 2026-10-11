How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Free live stream and TV info for Premier League 2pm kick-off

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest for free as Oliver Glasner returns to face his former employers at Selhurst Park. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will both be bidding to get their seasons properly underway as the two sides meet in the Premier League today.

Both the Eagles and the Tricky Trees have only one win apiece so far in 2026/27, which could make for an interesting contest at Selhurst Park.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest online and from anywhere, including for free, in a tasty clash in the Premier League.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest for FREE

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, and this is available for free on YouTube TV, thanks to the 21-day trial for new customers.

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Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

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📺 Stream Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and kick-off is at 2:00pm.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games, including this Sunday 2pm kick-off. Plans start at £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing 24-month Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £24/month. Short-term streaming is also available via NOW at a similar price.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the US

As mentioned above, fans in the US can watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network.

Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in Australia.

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

Crystal Palace's start to the 2026/27 season has been less than convincing, but given they again lost some of their standout stars in the summer, it really is no surprise.

Managing to keep hold of future England star Adam Wharton seemed like a big plus, to say the very least, but Maxence Lacroix moving to Chelsea and Daniel Munoz moving to Sunday's opponents, Nottingham Forest, means their new-look side is still looking to gel.

Only one win in five is the tune so far, with that success coming against Fulham at the start of September.

They did progress in the Carabao Cup, beating Middlesbrough 3-0, as the Eagles again have European football to contend with this term, this time in the Europa League.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Nottingham Forest are now headed up by ex-Palace boss Glasner, with the reception he will receive at his old stomping ground yet to be determined.

Forest have also struggled at the start of the new campaign, winning just once so far, but did perform well, albeit in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool before the international break took over all of our lives.

They come into this game off the back off of a dissapointing loss at Premier League new-boys Coventry City, but weirdly had held their own beforehand against Spurs.

There are no new injuries to report, with Nikola Milenkovic and Nicolo Savona both still sidelined at present.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Both teams have been slow at the start of the new campaign and we expect no different in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.