Everton vs Chelsea FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels, team news and preview as Matchweek 7 begins in the Premier League

Joao Pedro was on form in Chelsea's 5-1 win against Bournemouth last weekend

Watch Everton vs Chelsea for free as Matchweek 7 begins in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Both Everton and Chelsea have made impressive starts to the new Premier League season, as they sit on 10 points each, with only goal difference separating them at this juncture.

The Blues though have a poor recent history away to the Toffees and will be hoping to right wrongs of previous years on Saturday lunchtime.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Everton vs Chelsea online and from anywhere, including for free, in the first Premier League game after the international break.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea for FREE

You can stream Everton vs Chelsea for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

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Watch Everton vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Everton vs Chelsea is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Everton vs Chelsea in the UK

Everton vs Chelsea is live on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max will have coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Everton vs Chelsea stream on TNT Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea on TNT Sports and HBO Max Everton vs Chelsea is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports has its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting at £25.99/month.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Everton vs Chelsea in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Everton vs Chelsea stream on USA Network.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Everton vs Chelsea on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 10:30pm AEDT.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Everton vs Chelsea.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea on Stan Sport Stan Sport has gone down in price from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2026/27 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

Everton vs Chelsea: Preview

Everton will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they welcome Chelsea to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with both sides aiming to strengthen their early claims for European qualification.

David Moyes’ Everton have collected 10 points from their opening six matches, placing them fifth in the table ahead of the weekend. Chelsea sit sixth on the same points total, setting up an intriguing contest between two teams who have made promising starts.

Everton were held to a 2-2 draw by Hull City in their previous outing, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry finding the net. Barry has scored in consecutive league appearances and will be hoping to continue his improving form against a Chelsea defence that has struggled to keep opponents out.

The Toffees will also take confidence from their recent record against the London side, having won their first meeting at Hill Dickinson Stadium 3-0 in March. Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League away matches against Everton, highlighting the challenge facing the visitors.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 7

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive on Merseyside buoyed by a commanding 5-1 victory over Bournemouth. João Pedro and Jordan Henderson both scored twice, while Morgan Rogers also got on the scoresheet. Cole Palmer contributed two assists, and the return of Moisés Caicedo strengthened a midfield that has looked vulnerable at times this season.

However, defensive concerns remain for Xabi Alonso. Chelsea have conceded in each of their last 22 Premier League matches, leaving Everton with a clear opportunity to exploit any weaknesses. Reece James is out after minor knee surgery, while Jamie Gittens is expected to miss out.

Everton could welcome back Vitalii Mykolenko, although his availability will need to be confirmed before kick-off.

Everton vs Chelsea: Team News

Everton XI: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Chelsea XI: Dibu Martínez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Pedro Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Everton are yet to be beaten this season but Chelsea's attacking prowess is a lot. We think a narrow win for the Blues.