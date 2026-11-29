Watch Everton vs Liverpool for free from anywhere, as the city rivals contest the 249th Merseyside Derby in their first meeting of the Premier League season.

The Toffees head into the derby on the back of a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Monday night — far from ideal preparation for their rivals’ visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium. The team news offers a few intriguing developments, with both Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish handed starting roles.

The Reds are targeting four consecutive victories over their rivals for the first time since 1990. They make just one change from last Sunday’s win over Manchester United, with Jeremie Frimpong replacing Ronald Araujo, who misses out after struggling with illness.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Team News

Everton XI: Pickford (c), O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, Dibling, Grealish, Barry.

Substitutes: Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, George, Johnson, Alcaraz, Rohl, Armstrong, Graham.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Isak, Barcola.

Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Munoz, Araujo, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool for FREE

Viewers in the US can watch Everton vs Liverpool at no cost through free trials on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, which both carry USA Network — the broadcaster of this game in the States.

Idman TV in Azerbaijan is another option to stream the game for free.

Abroad and looking to access your free stream? Use Proton VPN to unblock so you can watch Everton vs Liverpool for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere

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How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch live coverage of Everton vs Liverpool on TNT Sports.

The Premier League clash will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 12:00pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Everton vs Liverpool stream on TNT Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool on TNT Sports and HBO Max Everton vs Liverpool is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports has its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting at £25.99/month. TNT Sports is also available to add to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE packages.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network will show Everton vs Liverpool live in the US. Kick-off is at 7:00am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Everton vs Liverpool stream on USA Network if you're away from home.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Everton vs Liverpool on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 11:00pm AEDT.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Everton vs Liverpool.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. Packages offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

Everton vs Liverpool: Preview

The 249th Merseyside Derby falls at the end of contrasting weeks for Everton and Liverpool — but form often goes out of the window when rivals go head-to-head.

David Moyes took charge of his 593rd Toffees game at Brentford on Monday night, breaking Harry Catterick's long-standing record, but the Scot was in no mood to celebrate after his side were thumped 4-0.

He will expect a reaction from his team on derby day, as Everton aim to avenge their last-gasp defeat in this fixture last season and beat Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

Moyes will definitely make at least one change, with centre back James Tarkowski suspended following his red card at Brentford. Jack Grealish could also feature again, having made his first appearance since October 17 on Monday.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 12

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will likely be relishing his first Merseyside Derby, having seen his side score seven goals without reply in the wins over Manchester United and Club Brugge in the past seven days.

The Reds make the 2.5-mile journey to their rivals knowing that a victory would send them second in the Premier League, for a few hours at least, while it would also be the first time they have beaten Everton four times in a row since a five-match winning run from 1989 to 1991.

Virgil van Dijk will have happy memories of Hill Dickinson Stadium after his 100th-minute goal snatched a 2-1 victory in April, the first Merseyside Derby hosted at the Toffees' new home. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak is aiming to join Mo Salah as the only Liverpool player in the Premier League era to score in seven successive away games in all competitions.

Van Dijk should return to the starting XI after he was rested against Brugge, but Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo are set to miss out through injury. Victor Munoz is a fitness doubt after he was forced off in midweek.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-2 Liverpool

The Toffees will surely be better than they were against Brentford, but the Reds are starting to find their groove under Iraola.