How to watch LASK vs Liverpool for FREE: Live stream details as Reds travel to Austria in Champions League 2026/27, team news

Watch LASK vs Liverpool for free as the Reds aim to return to winning ways against the Champions League 2026/27 debutants in their second league phase clash. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It is an historic night for Austrian champions LASK as they host a match in the Champions League proper for the first time in their history.

Liverpool started their league phase campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, and face LASK tonight. Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz both start for the Reds and will need to put on a performance after worrying form early on in the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch LASK vs Liverpool in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch LASK vs Liverpool for free?

Yes! LASK vs Liverpool will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary, while you can stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free LASK vs Liverpool stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch LASK vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss LASK vs Liverpool. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch LASK vs Liverpool in the UK

LASK vs Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

TNT Sports 2 has live coverage of the Champions League clash, with kick-off at 5:45pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch LASK vs Liverpool on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch LASK vs Liverpool on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including LASK vs Liverpool. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool in the US

US viewers can watch LASK vs Liverpool on Paramount+, with kick-off at 12:45pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch LASK vs Liverpool on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of LASK vs Liverpool for fans in Australia. Kick-off is at 3:45am AEDT on Thursday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch LASK vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Watch LASK vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream LASK vs Liverpool and every other Champions League game this season.

LASK vs Liverpool: Preview

LASK will be desperate to ensure their maiden campaign in the Champions League proper is not just remembered for how they got there.

The Austrian champions' stunning comeback victory over Celtic in the qualifying play-off remains the highlight of their season so far, having lost 1-0 to AEK Athens in their league phase opener, while they are winless in their last three Austrian Bundesliga games.

The visit of Liverpool certainly has the ingredients of an unforgettable night for LASK, as beating the six-time winners in their first-ever home game at this stage of the competition would be the stuff of dreams.

However, a record of one draw and five defeats against English sides - including two losses to the Reds in the 2023/24 Europa League - suggests that could be a tall order.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will be hunting a convincing victory after seeing his unbeaten start to life at Anfield go up in the smoke of the home fans' pyros against Manchester City on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the Reds manager's tenure so far was the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in their league phase opener, and three more points here would see them take another big step towards qualification for the knockout stage.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored Liverpool's equaliser against Atleti but he has not travelled to Austria due to injury, with forwards Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo ruled out.

Youngsters Jayden Danns, Wellity Lucky and Josh Sonni-Lambie have all been called up as a result, while fellow rising stars Lewis Koumas and Rio Ngumoha could be involved from the start.

LASK vs Liverpool: Team News

LASK XI 🇦🇹: Jungwirth; Mbuyamba, Alemao, Andrade; Jorgensen, Danek, Bogarde, Schopf, Dibango; Adeniran, Lang

Liverpool XI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: Alisson; Frimpong, Araujo, Jacquet, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Nyoni; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Koumas.

FourFourTwo's prediction

LASK 0-2 Liverpool

The Reds should have too much quality for their opponents, despite some high-profile absentees.