Leeds United vs Manchester United FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channel, team news and preview for first Roses derby of 2026/27

Watch Leeds United vs Manchester United for free from anywhere as the Whites eye their first home Premier League win over their rivals for 24 years. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Harry Kewell was the hero the last time Leeds beat the Red Devils at Elland Road back in September 2002, so it is time for someone new to write their name in Whites folklore.

The home crowd will certainly create a hostile atmosphere for Michael Carrick's men, whose five-game winless run in all competitions has piled pressure on their manager.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United online and from anywhere, including for free, in a mouth-watering Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Watch Leeds United vs Manchester United for FREE

Leeds United vs Manchester United is this week's selected game on CazéTV's YouTube channel in Brazil, which is showing several Premier League matches live and for free across the 2026/27 season.

Fans in the US can also stream the game at no cost thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

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Watch Leeds United vs Manchester United from anywhere

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How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Leeds United vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Leeds United vs Manchester United on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the US

As mentioned above, Leeds United vs Manchester United is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 9:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United on USA Network.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Leeds United vs Manchester United on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday morning.

Watch Leeds United vs Manchester United on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Leeds United vs Manchester United but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Leeds United vs Manchester United: Preview

Leeds United haven't often been above Manchester United in the football pyramid over the last few decades, but they go into this clash at Elland Road in far better shape than their rivals.

Daniel Farke's side sit eighth in the Premier League following Saturday's fixtures and took the lead at champions Arsenal in their 2-1 defeat last Saturday, which ended their unbeaten start to the campaign.

There were plenty of positives to take from the performance at the Emirates Stadium and Leeds fans will be relishing the chance to claim back-to-back wins over their rivals for the first time since 1971/72, as well as a first home league victory in this fixture since 2002.

The Whites welcomed Harry Wilson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya back from injury against Arsenal, while Dan James could also return today after rejoining training on Friday.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

There can't be many worse places for a beleaguered Manchester United manager to visit than Elland Road and Michael Carrick's travails in the Old Trafford hotseat won't garner much sympathy in this part of the country.

The Red Devils boss has this week had to deal with the fallout of defender Lisandro Martinez's public criticism of the club's hierarchy following Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid.

It was a distraction Carrick certainly didn't need after United's winless run stretched to five games in midweek, with just one victory in the Premier League so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if Martinez retains his place and whether Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are fit enough to feature after missing the defeat by Atletico.

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Team News

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Man Utd XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro, Diallo, Tielemans, Santos, Baleba, Fernandes, Mbeumo.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-0 Manchester United

Daniel Farke's side are in far better form and the Elland Road crowd should help them get over the line.