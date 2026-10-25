How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and preview as high-flying Seagulls visit Anfield

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere as the Seagulls visit Anfield aiming to claim a fifth straight win in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Brighton: key information Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon)

2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

The Reds fought back from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in the Champions League on Tuesday but they will need to tighten up defensively against in-form Brighton.

Fabian Hurzeler's side started the weekend as the highest scorers in the Premier League, with 23 goals in seven matches, and sit third in the table after last Sunday's 5-0 rout of rivals Crystal Palace.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online and from anywhere as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton for free?

Unfortunately, Liverpool vs Brighton isn't being broadcast live for free anywhere.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch the Premier League clash from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Liverpool vs Brighton.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK

Sky Sports is showing Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the place to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK. Plans start at £35/month for new customers with existing subscribers able to add Sky Sports to their package for £22/month. That will get you 215 EPL games a season and full access to the EFL.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Liverpool vs Brighton on Peacock, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream of Liverpool vs Brighton on Peacock.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, and will get you a multitude of Premier League games across the season, including Liverpool vs Brighton. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in Australia

Australia-based fans can stream Liverpool vs Brighton on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday morning.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Liverpool vs Brighton but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool vs Brighton: Preview

Liverpool are certainly entertaining to watch right now, with 22 goals in their last four games — 12 for and 10 against.

You would expect the visit of Brighton to be similarly high-scoring, with the Seagulls starting the weekend as the Premier League's most prolific team. They have more than enough firepower to trouble the Reds' leaky defence.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that their side are generally coming out on top of these end-to-end contests, with the 6-3 win over LASK and 4-3 comeback victory against Villarreal sandwiching last Saturday's 2-1 triumph at Brentford.

In less positive news, winger Victor Munoz is doubtful with a knee injury, while Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai remain sidelined.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Brighton's season reached new heights last Sunday with their 5-0 win over rivals Crystal Palace, with Diego Gomez scoring an extraordinary goal from the halfway line to help the Seagulls claim a sixth straight victory in all competitions.

It saw Fabian Hurzeler's side regain third place in the Premier League and meant they have already won 5-0 twice this season, alongside a trio of 4-0 triumphs across their domestic and European fixtures.

Their momentum slowed slightly with a 0-0 draw at Czech outfit Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, although Hurzeler is unlikely to be too worried after making eight changes to his starting XI for that game.

Brighton will make a late call on the fitness of defender Pascal Struijk, while Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer are also close to returning from injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

There should be goals in this one, so we are predicting a high-scoring draw.