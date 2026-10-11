How to watch Liverpool vs Man City for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Super Sunday showdown

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in the Premier League for FREE, in the showpiece Super Sunday fixture of Gameweek 6.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Anfield will no doubt be a cauldron of noise as Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League today.

It's the first time City will take to the pitch, following the news of their guilty verdict from the Premier League for 114 out of 115 financial breaches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City online and from anywhere, in the biggest game of the weekend in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City for FREE NBC will broadcast Liverpool vs Man City in the US and you can access this thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial. Away from the US? Unlock your free trial with NordVPN (75% off and 3 months free).

Watch Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere

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How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Man City live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, including the weekly flagship Super Sunday. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £24 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the US

In the US, live coverage of Liverpool vs Man City is available on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET / 8:30am ET.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including the Manchester derby. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Liverpool vs Man City on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST on Monday.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show the Liverpool vs Man City game but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool vs Man City: Preview

This could prove to be the game of the season so far as Liverpool host Manchester City, with hostility expected to be at 10.

The Reds now know how City have allegedly used 'sham' contracts to hide their finances from 2009-2018, helping to bring in superstar after superstar, at the cost of Liverpool's hopes of glory.

Of course, every team will feel aggrieved, but none more so than Liverpool, who have narrowly missed out on a few Premier League titles along the way.

Andoni Iraola has had a slow start at Anfield, but could this be the game to really ignite the blue touch paper of his tenure? We can't wait to see...

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Manchester City have been shamed and shamed over the past few weeks, and without any football to distract them amid an appeal of the Premier League's 114 of 115 financial charges, all eyes will be on them this weekend.

How will it affect the players, the manager, the fans, and, more importantly, the team as a whole, with the outcome and punishment yet to be fully determined?

City, along with Brentford, Leeds, Liverpool and Everton, are the only unbeaten teams in the Premier League left after five games, with Maresca's men the only side to have won all five.

Could the likes of Erling Haaland, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and their other huge names soon be shunned off as part of the consequences? Time will tell, but this game promises fireworks from the off.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Man City

Anfield will be electric and City have often struggled with the noise. We think this one is set for a Liverpool succes.