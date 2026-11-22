How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd for FREE: Live stream details, TV channels, kick-off time and predictions
Mauricio Pochettino takes his side to Anfield as a blockbuster Super Sunday clash takes place
Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd for free from anywhere in the world as this week's Super Sunday clash takes place at Anfield.
Manchester United welcome another new era as Mauricio Pochettino takes the reins.
The Argentine is Michael Carrick's successor and currently finds the Red Devils in the Premier League's bottom three.
Can Liverpool crash his English football homecoming, or will United get a much-needed win on Merseyside?
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.
Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd for FREE
Liverpool vs Man Utd is is on USA Network in the US and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.
Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.
Idman TV is a free-to-air broadcaster showing the game in Azerbaijan.
Outside the US or Azerbaijan? Use Proton VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd from anywhere
A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.
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How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the UK
Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm GMT.
Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sky Sports
Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month.
You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the US
Liverpool vs Man Utd is live on USA Network in the US.
Can't access your USA Network stream? Use Proton VPN to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on the service from anywhere in the world.
Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on USA Network
If you don't have USA Network on cable, then you will need a cord-cutter. YouTube TV (21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry USA Network.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Liverpool vs Man Utd on Stan Sport.
Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Stan Sport
Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month and includes live coverage of the Premier League and Champions League.
Tickets
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Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.
Liverpool vs Man Utd: Preview
Liverpool would have been sweating over the fitness of Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch ahead of Man Utd's visit to Anfield on Sunday, but all three are on track to be available for the game according to Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool have generally struggled at Anfield this term, winning just one of their five matches on home soil (2-0 vs Brighton), and scoring in just two of those.
The Reds are seeking a second successive Premier League win after victory against Crystal Palace before the break, but will have to be wary of United's new manager bounce.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Pochettino is taking the reins at his third Premier League club, after previous spells with Tottenham and Chelsea, in an attempt to try and turn Manchester United's fortunes around.
The Red Devils are winless in eight Premier League matches (D5 L3), the joint-longest ongoing run of any side this season, along with Hull City.
Benjamin Sesko is out until the new year, so it has been hinted, thanks to drone footage, that Joshua Zirkzee could start up front for Manchester United at Anfield.
The Dutchman did score in the crazy 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, with Patrick Dorgu also pushing for a start after his goal from the bench.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
FourFourTwo thinks Poch starts with a draw at Anfield, with Isak and Mbeumo scoring the goals.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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