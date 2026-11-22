In Brief Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield for Super Sunday Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 3:30am AEDT (Mon)

4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 3:30am AEDT (Mon) Free Stream: Idman TV (Azerbaijan)

Idman TV (Azerbaijan) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN (£1.99/mo) to unblock your stream

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd for free from anywhere in the world as this week's Super Sunday clash takes place at Anfield.

Manchester United welcome another new era as Mauricio Pochettino takes the reins.

The Argentine is Michael Carrick's successor and currently finds the Red Devils in the Premier League's bottom three.

Can Liverpool crash his English football homecoming, or will United get a much-needed win on Merseyside?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd for FREE

Liverpool vs Man Utd is is on USA Network in the US and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.

Idman TV is a free-to-air broadcaster showing the game in Azerbaijan.

Outside the US or Azerbaijan? Use Proton VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm GMT.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the US

Liverpool vs Man Utd is live on USA Network in the US.

Can't access your USA Network stream? Use Proton VPN to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on the service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Liverpool vs Man Utd on Stan Sport.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month and includes live coverage of the Premier League and Champions League.

Tickets

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Preview

Liverpool would have been sweating over the fitness of Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch ahead of Man Utd's visit to Anfield on Sunday, but all three are on track to be available for the game according to Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool have generally struggled at Anfield this term, winning just one of their five matches on home soil (2-0 vs Brighton), and scoring in just two of those.

The Reds are seeking a second successive Premier League win after victory against Crystal Palace before the break, but will have to be wary of United's new manager bounce.

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Pochettino is taking the reins at his third Premier League club, after previous spells with Tottenham and Chelsea, in an attempt to try and turn Manchester United's fortunes around.

The Red Devils are winless in eight Premier League matches (D5 L3), the joint-longest ongoing run of any side this season, along with Hull City.

Benjamin Sesko is out until the new year, so it has been hinted, thanks to drone footage, that Joshua Zirkzee could start up front for Manchester United at Anfield.

The Dutchman did score in the crazy 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, with Patrick Dorgu also pushing for a start after his goal from the bench.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

FourFourTwo thinks Poch starts with a draw at Anfield, with Isak and Mbeumo scoring the goals.