Manchester United vs Bournemouth FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels and preview for must-win game for Michael Carrick

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the Premier League for free from anywhere as under-pressure Red Devils manager Michael Carrick faces a must-win game. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: key information Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon)

2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon) FREE Stream: CazéTV (Brazil)

CazéTV (Brazil) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

United's season hit a new low on Wednesday as they were thrashed 4-1 by Italian side Como in the Champions League, with captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticising Carrick after the game.

They are above Bournemouth in the Premier League table but the Cherries have had an excellent week, beating Sunderland 2-0 seven days ago before cruising past AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth for FREE

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is this week's selected game on CazéTV's YouTube channel in Brazil. The channel is showing several Premier League matches live and for free across the 2026/27 season.

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Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 2:00pm GMT.

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the US

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am GMT.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth on Peacock.

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Manchester United vs Bournemouth. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Manchester United vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday morning.

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month. The streaming service will not only show Manchester United vs Bournemouth, but also every other Premier League, UCL and Europa League game for 2026/27.

Tickets

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Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Preview

The last few days may have felt like Groundhog Day for Michael Carrick, with the Manchester United manager having to deal with explosive comments by a senior player in the wake of a Champions League defeat for the second week in succession.

For Atletico Madrid last week, read Como this time around. Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised United's hierarchy after the loss to Atleti and it was captain Bruno Fernandes' turn in Italy, with the Portuguese playmaker hitting out at Carrick's tactics after the 4-1 defeat.

Once again, the week finishes with a Sunday 2pm GMT kick-off in the Premier League, but while a draw at Leeds United seven days ago was not a terrible result, anything but a victory against Bournemouth will be hugely disappointing as Carrick looks to end a seven-game winless run in all competitions.

The United manager must decide whether to drop Fernandes following his comments in Como, but he is not helped by a lengthy injury list. Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Benajmin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu are among those absent, although Marcus Rashford, Martinez and Ayden Heaven could return.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

While United were on the wrong end of an Anglo-Italian giant-killing in midweek, it was roles reversed for Bournemouth as they slayed AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Cherries' 3-0 victory over the seven-time European champions was up there with the most memorable nights in their history and followed an important 2-0 triumph over Sunderland seven days ago, their first win of the Premier League season.

It means Bournemouth have scored eight goals without reply in their last three games, having finally hit their stride under manager Marco Rose.

They will go to Old Trafford full of confidence and bolstered by the return of Eli Junior Kroupi, with last season's top scorer set to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a foot injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth

The Cherries have to be seen as favourites, but they may experience a drop-off after the high of Thursday night.