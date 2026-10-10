Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free as two underperforming Premier League giants meet at Old Trafford in this Saturday-evening clash. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

United went into the international break with just five points from their first five Premier League games, giving manager Michael Carrick work to do to recapture the positivity he fostered during the second half of last season.

Spurs are in even worse shape and sit bottom of the table, after a winless start to the campaign which saw them fail to score in their opening four matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday-evening Premier League clash.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

NBC has live coverage in the States and is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

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How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm BST.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US. The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST on Sunday.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview

Michael Carrick will want a significant improvement from Manchester United in this next batch of fixtures, after they failed to take advantage of a relatively kind start to the Premier League season before the international break.

The Red Devils took just five points from a run of games that included matches against newly-promoted Hull City and Ipswich Town, as well as struggling Fulham - where they needed a late Matheus Cunha equaliser to rescue a point.

Tottenham Hotspur began the weekend as the only team below the Cottagers in the table, so Carrick will see this Saturday-evening clash as a great chance to claim three points ahead of three successive away fixtures, against Atletico Madrid and Como in the Champions League and Leeds United in the Premier League.

Carlos Baleba could make his first appearance following his £70m summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are set to feature despite withdrawing from England duty. Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu are both injury doubts, though.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

The one positive for Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi ahead of his side's return to action is that their season surely can't get any worse.

After staying up by the skin of their teeth last term, Tottenham took just two points from their opening five games and failed to score until the last of those fixtures, a 3-2 home defeat by Aston Villa before the international break.

De Zerbi's mood wouldn't have been helped by injuries to defenders Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke while representing the Netherlands during the international break, but the duo haven't yet been ruled out of the trip to Old Trafford.

The game looks like it could come too soon for full-back Pedro Porro, though, after the Spain international suffered a hamstring injury against Villa.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

This feels like a must-not-lose game for both teams and we're backing the hosts to claim that much-needed win.