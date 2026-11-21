Overview Newcastle welcome Arsenal to St James' Park for Saturday Night Football Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 4:30am AEDT (Sun)

5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 4:30am AEDT (Sun) Free Stream: CazeTV (Brazil)

TV Guide: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal for free and from anywhere as Saturday's teatime kick-off in the Premier League takes us to Tyneside.

Saturday's late kick-off in the Premier League is right up there with the matches of the weekend.

Newcastle United welcome an Arsenal team with their sights set firmly on a second successive Premier League title.

With Manchester City buckling and the Gunners looking as robust and imperious as ever under former Man City coach Mikel Arteta, many's the observer who'd see the title race as Arsenal's to lose.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal for FREE

CazeTV's YouTube channel will show Newcastle vs Arsenal for free in Brazil.

Alternatively, live coverage in the United States is on USA Network and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.

Outside Brazil or the US? Use Proton VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal from anywhere with a VPN

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm GMT.

Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month.

Proton VPN (£1.99/month) can unblock your stream if you are away from home right now.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal in the US

Newcastle United vs Arsenal is live on USA Network in the US.

If you don't have USA Network on cable then you will need a cord-cutter. YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry USA Network.

Can't access your USA Network stream? Use Proton VPN to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal on the service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Newcastle United vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month, including live Premier League and Champions League coverage. New subscribers pay just AU$24.99/month for the first two months (this deal is only live until December).

Away from Oz? Unlock your subscription with Proton VPN — just $2.49/month for a limited time.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Preview

Arsenal won this fixture last season. It was an eventful afternoon at St James' Park, packed with VAR reviews, penalty shouts and late drama, culminating in Gabriel's winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Both of Arsenal's goals were headers from corners after Nick Woltemade had given the Magpies the lead by the very same route. They had to wait until as late as the 84th minute for Mikel Merino's equaliser.

Arteta's side also won the last two meetings between these teams at the Emirates Stadium and haven't lost a league fixture against Newcastle for just over two years. There's been a significant amount of turnover on Tyneside since then.

The champions are firing on all cylinders this season. They won nine of their first 10 Premier League matches and started this weekend with a five-point lead over second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

There are five teams in the league with more goals scored than Arsenal, but nobody else can lay claim to a goals-against average of one every two matches. It's all very familiar and, for Arsenal's rivals, rather ominous.

Newcastle supporters are enduring a rougher ride, and the difficulties experienced by new manager Matthias Jaissle are doing little to lift the mood. The Magpies boss is under pressure, with his team in mid-table.

They've beaten only bottom-placed Crystal Palace in their last five matches, a run that began with a 4-1 loss at the hands of promoted Coventry City. Brighton and a potentially reinvigorated Manchester United are next.

But the story of the day is the return to St James' Park of former Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães. The Brazilian midfielder is sure to receive an interesting reception after his summer move to North London.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal

FourFourTwo foresees one-nil to the Arsenal, who seem to be in exactly that kind of vein of form at the moment.