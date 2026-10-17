How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa for FREE: Live stream Saturday-evening Premier League clash details

Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw was helpless as his side lost 4-1 at Coventry on Monday

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa for free as two sides in the bottom half of the table meet at St James' Park. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United suffered yet another chastening 4-1 defeat away from home last time out, this time at Coventry City in their last Premier League outing, with a response needed.

Aston Villa come into this game off the back of their biggest ever UEFA Champions League win, having beaten Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park on Wednesday. A repeat of that wouldn't go a miss at St James' Park.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday-evening Premier League clash.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa for free?

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

NBC has live coverage in the States and is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Newcastle United vs Aston Villa stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Newcastle United vs Aston Villa.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm BST.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show Newcastle vs Villa and at least 214 other Premier League games this season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in the US. The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, that gets you over half of the Premier League games a season, including tonight's fixture between Newcastle and Villa.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Newcastle United vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport Stan Sport costs AU$29.99 a month. The streaming service will not only show Newcastle United vs Aston Villa but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Preview

Newcastle United have an immediate opportunity to put a difficult week behind them when Aston Villa visit St James’ Park on Saturday evening. After consecutive 4-1 defeats away from home, Matthias Jaissle needs a response from his players, but Unai Emery’s visitors arrive with renewed confidence following an emphatic European victory.

The Magpies were beaten 4-1 by Coventry City on Monday, extending their disappointing run after an identical defeat against Leeds United. Defensive mistakes have proved costly, and Jaissle has challenged his young squad to learn quickly from their recent setbacks. A return to Tyneside could provide the ideal setting for Newcastle to rediscover their intensity and give the home supporters something to celebrate.

Newcastle’s current attacking options include Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes and William Osula, while Anthony Elanga remains sidelined as he works towards a return. Bazoumana Touré is hopeful of being available after picking up a knock against Coventry, although Tino Livramento and Jacob Ramsey are also working their way back from injuries. Joelinton could feature and will have to do more after making his first competitive appearance of the season.

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Villa, meanwhile, travel north after dismantling Fenerbahçe 6-0 in the Champions League. Nicolas Jackson scored twice in that victory, further strengthening his case to lead the line, while Ross Barkley also impressed with a brace. Emery will want his side to translate that attacking momentum into improved domestic results, having experienced a mixed start to their Premier League campaign.

There are still selection concerns for the visitors, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Matteo Ruggeri among those expected to miss out. Leon Goretzka did recover from injury to make his first appearance for the club as a substitute in midweek.

A start in this game seems unlikely, though, as Emery is set to recall Joao Gomes to link up with Boubacar Kamara in midfield. Playmaker Emiliano Buendia may also start at the expense of Barkley, while John McGinn and Johan Manzambi are the most likely duo to operate out wide and provide support for hotshot striker Jackson, who has scored four goals in his last three appearances.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 0-0 Aston Villa

Both sides have been inconsistent so far this term, and we think a dull 0-0 draw will transpire.