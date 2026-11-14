How to watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine: Free streams, TV channels and predictions for huge Nations League game in Belfast

Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine for FREE from anywhere, as Michael O'Neill's side aim to take a giant step towards promotion from Nations League Group B2. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Northern Ireland need just four points from their final two Nations League games to secure promotion to the top tier, with tonight's clash at Windsor Park an excellent opportunity to eat into that tally ahead of Sunday's showdown with second-place Hungary in Budapest.

Ukraine's only hope of gaining automatic promotion rests on them winning in Belfast, which should make for a fascinating contest.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine for FREE in the UK

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine will be broadcast live and for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Remember, you need a TV licence and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB) to watch the coverage.

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Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine on BBC iPlayer Viewers in the UK can watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine on BBC iPlayer. All you need is a TV licence and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB). Nations League games involving Wales and Scotland games will also be broadcast on the platform.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine from anywhere

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📺 Stream Northern Ireland vs Ukraine

Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine in the US

Fans in the US can watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine on Fubo TV, with live coverage on Fubo Sports Network 2. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine on Fubo TV with a VPN.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine on Fubo TV Fubo TV will broadcast Northern Ireland vs Ukraine in the US. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, with a 5-day free trial available on all plans.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine in Australia

beIN SPORTS is the place to watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine in Australia.

The game is live on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming platform, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Sunday.

Abroad? Watch Northern Ireland vs Ukraine on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine: Preview

It should be quite the atmosphere at a sold-out Windsor Park as Northern Ireland host Ukraine in a crunch Saturday-night fixture in Belfast.

Michael O'Neill's side know a victory would keep them top of Nations League Group B2 heading into the final round of fixtures, while they could even seal an historic first promotion to the top tier if they beat Ukraine and Hungary lose to Georgia.

Teenage Arsenal winger Ceadach O’Neill has withdrawn from the squad with an injury, while Conor Bradley, Ali McCann, Dan Ballard, Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonnell remain unavailable for the same reason.

Ukraine will be out for revenge after losing 3-0 to Northern Ireland in their 'home' fixture in Slovakia, in which Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown scored his first two international goals and West Bromwich Albion's Isaac Price also found the net.

They have the added incentive of knowing that a victory would put them right back in the hunt for automatic promotion, although they would likely then be relying on O'Neill's men to beat Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

AEK Athens winger Oleksandr Zubkov has dropped out of the squad due to injury, with Dynamo Kyiv's Mykola Shaparenko and Vladyslav Vanat, of Spanish side Girona, called up in his place.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine

We expect O'Neill's side to take all three points, roared on by their passionate fans.