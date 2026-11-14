Norway vs Wales FREE live streams: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Predictions for crucial Nations League fixture

Watch Norway vs Wales for FREE from anywhere as Erling Haaland and Co. seek revenge against Craig Bellamy's side in the Nations League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Norway are aiming to salvage their Group A4 campaign after taking just three points from their opening four matches, which included a shock 2-1 defeat against Wales in Cardiff.

That victory is all Bellamy's men have to show for their efforts so far, but both teams remain just three points behind Denmark and still have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Here are all the details you need to watch Norway vs Wales live streams online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Norway vs Wales for FREE in the UK and Ireland

Norway vs Wales will be broadcast for free on BBC Two in the UK, while S4C has Welsh-language coverage of the Nations League clash. Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT.

The game will also be available to stream at no cost on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, fans in the Republic of Ireland can watch Norway vs Wales for free on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play, complete with English commentary.

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Watch Norway vs Wales from anywhere

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📺 Stream Norway vs Wales

How to watch Norway vs Wales in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of Norway vs Wales on Fox Sports 2. The game will kick-off at 12:00pm ET (midday).

Visiting the US from the UK? Access your BBC iPlayer stream with a VPN.

How to watch Norway vs Wales in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Norway vs Wales on beIN SPORTS, which is available via beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service. Kick-off is at 4:00am AEDT on Sunday.

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Norway vs Wales: Preview

After their run to the World Cup quarter-finals this summer, Norway would have started this Nations League campaign believing they could finish top of Group A4.

However, a 3-2 win over Denmark in their opening game was followed by three successive defeats — including the shock loss to Wales in Cardiff — and they now need at least four points from their last two matches to snatch second place, and with it a quarter-final spot.

Injured Crystal Palace striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is the only notable absentee for Stale Solbakken's side, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard expected to start as usual.

Wales' victory in the reverse fixture represented the biggest scalp of Craig Bellamy's reign, but they still have work to do to avoid automatic relegation to the second tier.

The trip to Oslo is followed by a home game against group leaders Portugal on Tuesday and the Dragons almost certainly need to win one of those two matches to finish third or higher.

Bellamy is able to call upon several players who were unavailable in the previous international window due to injury, including goalkeeper Karl Darlow, key centre back Joe Rodon and influential playmaker Harry Wilson.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Norway 2-1 Wales

Solbakken's side will be favourites and need a good result to keep their quarter-final hopes alive, so we are backing them to claim an important three points.