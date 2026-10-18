How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Live stream online from anywhere as Premier League champions visit City Ground

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal from anywhere as the Premier League champions travel to the City Ground, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: key information Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET / 2:30am AEDT (Mon)

4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET / 2:30am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Oliver Glasner's men are aiming to avoid three successive defeats, after their 1-0 home loss to Coventry City before the international break was followed by last weekend's 3-1 reverse at Crystal Palace.

The Gunners returned to action with back-to-back wins, against Leeds United in the Premier League and Lille in the Champions League, and they will be hunting another three points to maintain the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm BST.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 11:30am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Peacock.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEDT on Monday.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Preview

Nottingham Forest have not found the net in their past four fixtures against Arsenal and there's no guarantee that run will end here, with Oliver Glasner's side the joint second-lowest scorers in the Premier League.

The Austrian has endured a difficult start to life as Forest boss and although the warm reception he received from fans of former club Crystal Palace last Sunday will have warmed the heart, it won't have masked the pain of a 3-1 defeat.

Forest are yet to win or indeed score at the City Ground under Glasner and another defeat without finding the net could leave the manager under pressure just two months into his debut season.

In more bad news, playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White has not trained with the squad all week after picking up a minor muscle issue at Selhurst Park, while defender Nikola Milenkovic is also doubtful.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Forest aren't the only team to struggle for goals at the City Ground, with Arsenal failing to score on each of their past two visits to the banks of the River Trent, both of which ended 0-0.

That statistic is unlikely to worry manager Mikel Arteta after five different players found the net across last Saturday's 2-1 win over Leeds United and the 3-0 Champions League victory against Lille on Tuesday.

Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break appears to have been nothing more than a blip in an otherwise faultless season, and they will be confident of another victory here.

It will be interesting to see how many of Arteta's stars start at the City Ground, with the Gunners going to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Bukayo Saka is among those set to feature in the XI after overcoming a minor illness in the week, with Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard also primed to come in.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal

The Gunners should be too strong for Glasner's faltering Forest side.