Overview Nottingham Forest welcome Chelsea to the City Ground on Friday, November 27 Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Sat)

8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Sat) FREE Stream: Idman TV (Azerbaijan) / USA Network via Fubo free trial (US)

Idman TV (Azerbaijan) / USA Network via Fubo free trial (US) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea for free from anywhere as matchweek 12 of the 2026/27 Premier League season gets underway.

Nottingham Forest begin the weekend just outside the Premier League's relegation places as they prepare to host Chelsea.

The Blues come into this game after a dismal 4-1 home defeat against Leeds last weekend, with Xabi Alonso's side leaking goals at the back.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea City for FREE

Fans in the US can stream Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea for free thanks to USA Network being carried by Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which carry free trials.

Idman TV will also broadcast the match for free in Azerbaijan.

Outside the US or Azerbaijan? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? You need Proton VPN to access your usual Sky Sports stream from abroad.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the US

USA Network has live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on USA Network.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Saturday.

Abroad? Proton VPN can help you access your usual Stan Sport stream while you're outside Australia.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelseay on Stan Sport Stan Sport has live coverage of every game in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and WSL. Best of all, it costs just AU$24.99/month for a limited time instead of AU$29.99.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Preview

Nottingham Forest come into this game with just nine points to their name following a dull start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

A 3-1 win at home against Manchester City has been the standout result so far, but reinforcements are needed in the January window, with owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly sanctioning up to five new additions.

Forest are without Nicolo Savona once again as he recovers from a knee injury, though Daniel Munoz should be available to start at right wing-back, flanking Glasner's three-man defence.

The Tricky Trees are also missing midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, who has been dealing with a muscle problem, so Xaver Schlager and James McAtee could operate in the centre of midfielder on Friday.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 10

Despite Emmanuel Emegha's opener, Chelsea slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Leeds United last weekend.

That defeat was a fourth in five games for the Blues, who were also beaten 1-0 by strugglers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light prior to the international break.

Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers should start behind Emmanuel Emegha, given that talismanic centre-forward Joao Pedro is sidelined due to a thigh injury, but Moises Caicedo is fine despite being withdrawn early against the Whites.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill will operate at the heart of Alonso's defence, while Josh Acheampong and Pep Chavarria are expected to start at full-back.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

A cold Friday night doesn't sound like a fight Chelsea will be up for, with Forest winning thanks to two first-half goals.