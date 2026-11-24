Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven from anywhere in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase, as Jose Mourinho's men target a tenth successive win in all competitions.

The 15-time winners have been in excellent form over the past two months and are one of just two teams who still boast a 100 per cent record in the league phase, along with holders Paris Saint-Germain.

It makes for a daunting test for PSV, who have taken only four points from a relatively kind set of fixtures so far.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven from anywhere

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📺 Stream Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven in the UK

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven is live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 9, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven in the US

US viewers can watch live coverage of Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven on Paramount+. The game kicks-off at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

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Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven in Australia

Stan Sport will have live coverage of Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven in Australia, with kick-off at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

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Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 per month for a limited time. That plan includes Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven as well as every other Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game this season.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven: Preview

Real Madrid look in ominous form under Jose Mourinho, with the 15-time Champions League winners chasing a tenth straight victory in all competitions for the first time since December 2021.

However, dig a little deeper and Los Blancos are not as bulletproof as they appear. Mourinho's men staged late rescue acts to come from behind to beat Roma and AEK Athens last month, while they fought back from 1-0 down to edge past Celta Vigo 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi — the latter's third late winner this season.

It suggests that this Madrid side have plenty of character and individual quality, but perhaps are not putting in the 90-minute performances that their form would suggest. That being said, they will expect to extend their perfect home record to nine wins in nine games this term.

Kylian Mbappe will become the second-youngest player to hit 75 Champions League goals if he scores for the fifth successive match in the league phase, while Vinicius Junior is set to start after he was named among the substitutes against Celta.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

PSV Eindhoven last faced Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 1988/89 European Cup, when the Dutch side were reigning champions and Los Blancos were in the middle of a 32-year trophy drought on the continent's biggest stage.

Tonight's visitors have progressed beyond the last eight only once since then, while their opponents have won the competition nine times in that period — and that gulf is likely to be reflected at the Bernabeu.

While PSV are top of the Eredivisie, they have taken only four points from their opening four league phase games, with their best result a 1-0 win at Porto last month. That was sandwiched by a 1-0 loss at RB Leipzig and a 2-1 home defeat by Club Brugge, having drawn 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk on opening night.

They are without captain Mauro Junior after he suffered a muscle injury in the 4-1 victory against NEC Nijmegen on Saturday, while Adamo Nagalo, Jerdy Schouten, Sami Ouaissa and Alassane Plea are also sidelined.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Madrid's perfect home record and star quality makes it difficult to see anything other than a comfortable win for Los Blancos.