How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal for FREE: Live stream details for La Liga clash

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in La Liga as Los Blancos look to return from the international break with a crucial three points. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: key information Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sun.)

8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sun.) FREE Stream: CazéTV (Brazil)

(Brazil) TV & Streaming: Disney+ (UK) / ESPN (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)

Disney+ (UK) / ESPN (US) / beIN Sports (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

José Mourinho needs a win here. Barcelona’s form is looking ominous, and with Kylian Mbappé available despite picking up an injury on international duty, anything less than victory is simply not an option.

Villarreal haven’t exactly been flawless themselves this season either, but back-to-back wins before the international break mean they arrive at the Bernabéu with some momentum.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal online and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal for FREE

Real Madrid vs Villarreal is one of a host of games in La Liga available for free on CazéTV's YouTube channel.

Not in Brazil? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free CazeTV stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal from anywhere

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How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the UK

Real Madrid vs Villarreal is in the 8pm, Saturday night slot in the UK which means Disney+ will broadcast this fixture.

Disney+ will set you back £5.99/month and includes one La Liga game each Saturday.

If you're visiting the UK from Spain, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the US

Real Madrid vs Villarreal is being shown on ESPN in the US and you can access every La Liga game during the season on the platform.

ESPN's Select package starts at $13.99/month or $139.99 for the year.

Abroad today? Use Proton VPN to unblock your ESPN stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in Australia

In Australia, Real Madrid vs Villarreal is available on beIN Sports 3.

This is accessible via beIN Sports Connect with prices starting at AU$16.99/month.

Travelling outside Australia? Proton VPN is your ticket to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal from wherever you're in the world.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Preview

Real Madrid would have been hoping that Jose Mourinho could have offset Barcelona's dominance in La Liga once again, but seven games into the season, things are looking ominous for Los Blancos.

Defeats to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid have left them in fourth, already six points shy of Hansi Flick's side, who have dropped points in only 17 of their last 83 La Liga games.

That makes this game against Villarreal all the more imperative, and with Kylian Mbappe being declared fit by Mourinho, and Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior returning from international duty, they will have no excuse.

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For Villarreal, a trip to the Bernabéu is always something of a free hit, but their start to the season also requires some amendment.

No wins in their opening five La Liga games were offset by victories over Malaga and Levante before the international break, but a defeat here could leave them adrift of the European places.

With a home game against Napoli in the Champions League in midweek, their focus may be elsewhere, but Inigo Perez will be desperate to pick up his first statement victory since moving from Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

Keep an eye out for 23-year-old Alberto Moleiro, who impressed in their two wins before the international break, scoring twice and providing two assists.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Something doesn't feel quite right at Madrid and they won't pick up three points this weekend.