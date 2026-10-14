How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live stream details as Jose Mourinho faces former club in Champions League 2026/27

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid for free as Jose Mourinho takes on another of his former clubs in the Champions League 2026/27, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Madrid's Champions League campaign has so far been a trip down memory lane for Mourinho, who guided his side to a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in their opening league phase game.

The Portuguese manager now takes Los Blancos to another Italian team that he led to European glory, as they face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Roma vs Real Madrid in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Roma vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes. Roma vs Real Madrid will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary. You can also stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Not in Ireland? You need a VPN to access your free Roma vs Real Madrid stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media, with four matches available on Virgin Media Two this week, including Roma vs Real Madrid.

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Roma vs Real Madrid. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid in the UK

Roma vs Real Madrid will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 4, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Unlock Roma vs Real Madrid on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Roma vs Real Madrid. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, Paramount+ has live coverage of Roma vs Real Madrid. Kick-off is at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Roma vs Real Madrid on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 6am AEDT on Thursday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Roma vs Real Madrid on Stan Sport.

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Roma vs Real Madrid and every other Champions League game this season.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Preview

It is more than seven years since Roma last hosted a Champions League home game, but they are ending that wait in style with the visit of 15-time winners Real Madrid.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are back in this competition for the first time since 2018/19 and drew 1-1 away to Fenerbahce in their opening league phase clash, but this feels like the sort of fixture they have been waiting for - especially with former boss Jose Mourinho in the opposition dugout.

Roma began the Serie A season with four successive victories but blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with champions Inter Milan before the international break, before drawing 0-0 at Como on Sunday.

Donyell Malen, the top goalscorer in Italy's top flight, was sent off in that game but is available to face Madrid, while Pierluigi Gollini is set to deputise in goal once again after first-choice keeper Mile Svilar fractured his toe.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Madrid also saw one of their star players red-carded at the weekend, as Vinicius Junior was controversially dismissed for pulling an opponents' hair while scoring a goal that was ultimately disallowed in the 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Like Malen, the Brazilian superstar is not barred from playing in the Champions League, while Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva return from suspension to bolster Jose Mourinho's options.

The Los Blancos boss has already triumphed over one of his former employers this season, thanks to that 2-1 win over Inter Milan, and he will aim to do the same against a club that he led to Conference League glory in 2022 and the Europa League final in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe should tonight become the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances, at 27 years and 298 days - beating Lionel Messi's record by approximately five months.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Roma 1-1 Real Madrid

Madrid possess more firepower than Roma, but they have struggled to keep clean sheets this season.