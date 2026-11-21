Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis for free as two fierce rivals go head-to-head in La Liga in the first Seville Derby of the season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The hosts are aiming to narrow the eight-point gap to their rivals, who are fourth in the table after a strong start to the campaign.

Betis have had the better of 'The Great Derby' in recent seasons, losing just one of the last eight league meetings.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis online and from anywhere, including for FREE, in La Liga 2026/27.

Can I watch Sevilla vs Real Betis for free?

While free streams of Sevilla vs Real Betis are sparse, there are ways for viewers in the US to watch for no cost thanks to free trials.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all comes with free trials and offer access to ESPN unlimited — the US broadcaster of Sevilla vs Real Betis.

Outside of these countries? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best service around...

MEGA Deal NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Get 78% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Sevilla vs Real Betis

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on Premier Sports.

The game is live on Premier Sports 2, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? You need NordVPN to access your Premier Sports stream.

Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on Premier Sports Fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Premier Sports from £13.99/month (minimum 12-month term), with annual plans available for £149.99. You can also add it to your Prime Video, Virgin Media or STV Player accounts if required.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis in the US

As mentioned above, Sevilla vs Real Betis is live on ESPN in the US. Those looking for Spanish-language coverage should head to ESPN Deportes.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Travelling away from the US? Access your usual stream with NordVPN.

Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on ESPN Select ESPN Select will have live coverage of every single match in both English and Spanish across the 2026/27 season, including Sevilla vs Real Betis. A standalone subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Sevilla vs Real Betis on beIN SPORTS, as alluded to above.

The game kicks-off at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday, with coverage on beIN SPORTS 3.

Abroad? NordVPN is your ticket to watching Sevilla vs Real Betis on beIN SPORTS.

Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on beIN SPORTS Watch every La Liga 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS, including Sevilla vs Real Betis. You can buy a subscription for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Sevilla vs Real Betis: Preview

Seville will grind to a halt today for the latest edition of 'The Great Derby' between the city's two biggest clubs, Sevilla and Real Betis.

A rivalry that dates back to 1915 remains as intense as ever and the hosts will be desperate to reclaim the bragging rights after losing 2-0 in this fixture last season.

The international break may have come at a good time for Sevilla, who took just one point from their last two games before the enforced pause, and they will be desperate to remain towards the top of the table after starting the weekend sixth.

Manager Luis Garcia Plaza will welcome back midfielder Manu Bueno from suspension, but winger Ruben Vargas is a fitness doubt and Marco, Peque Fernandez and Miguel Sierra are all expected to be unavailable through injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch La Liga live streams from anywhere

After finishing in the top seven in each of the last six seasons under longstanding manager Manuel Pellegrini, Betis are once again flying high in La Liga.

Tonight's visitors are fourth in the table, with 26 points from just 12 games, and would go third for at least 24 hours if they triumph at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the second successive campaign.

Betis have had the upper hand in this rivalry over the past few seasons, both in head-to-head results and league positions, and are aiming to extend the gap between the sides to a huge 11 points.

Troy Parrott looks set to start after scoring twice for Republic of Ireland against Kosovo on Tuesday, but Facundo Bernal is suspended while Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez are injury doubts.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sevilla 1-2 Real Betis

Betis have had the better of this rivalry recently and we see no reason why that can't continue after their excellent start to the season.