Sevilla News and Features
Name: Sevilla
Founded: 1890
Home ground: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
League Titles: 1
Instagram: @sevillafc
Sevilla have emerged as Europa League specialists in recent years and are the competition's most successful club. They have lifted the trophy five times in the last 14 seasons, including an unprecedented three successive triumphs from 2014 to 2016 under the management of Unai Emery. The Andalusian club were crowned La Liga champions for the only time in their history in 1946, finishing a single point above Barcelona, while they have won the Copa del Rey on five occasions. Past players include Diego Maradona, Davor Suker, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Frederic Kanoute.
Latest about Sevilla
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund live stream, as the Champions League last 16 continues
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils make Jules Kounde top centre-back target
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Red Devils missed out on Bayern Munich-bound Dayot Upamecano
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta’s side handed boost in Isco pursuit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Real Madrid playmaker could be on the way out of the Spanish capital this summer
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane tops star-studded shortlist
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is on United's list of defensive targets for the summer
West Ham United transfer news: January rejection hasn’t deterred Hammers from pursuing Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri
By FourFourTwo Staff
A £27million bid was turned down last month, but David Moyes is still determined to sign En-Nesyri this summer
Ranked! The 50 most exciting teenagers in world football
By Mark White
RANKED! Some of these lads aren't even old enough to drink or vote - but they're still getting fans on their feet
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.