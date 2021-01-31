Sevilla News and Features

Trending

Name: Sevilla

Founded: 1890

Home ground: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

League Titles: 1

Instagram: @sevillafc

Sevilla have emerged as Europa League specialists in recent years and are the competition's most successful club. They have lifted the trophy five times in the last 14 seasons, including an unprecedented three successive triumphs from 2014 to 2016 under the management of Unai Emery. The Andalusian club were crowned La Liga champions for the only time in their history in 1946, finishing a single point above Barcelona, while they have won the Copa del Rey on five occasions. Past players include Diego Maradona, Davor Suker, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Frederic Kanoute.

