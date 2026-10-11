How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as rivals clash in Championship

Connor Ogilvie and Finn Azaz of Portsmouth and Southampton battle for the ball

Watch Southampton vs Portsmouth for free as two south coast rivals resume hostilities in their first meeting of the 2026/27 Championship season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Saints received a boost this week with the news that manager Tonda Eckert will be on the touchline against Pompey, after the German was handed a suspended six-week ban for his role in the Spygate saga last season.

John Mousinho's side head to St Mary's aiming to extend a five-match unbeaten league run against their arch-rivals, which stretches back to 2004.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Can I watch Southampton vs Portsmouth for free?

Yes! Southampton vs Portsmouth is one of a select group of Championship matches that will be shared between Sky Sports and ITV this season, meaning UK viewers can watch it for free on ITV1 or stream it on ITVX.

Fans in the US can also stream the game at no cost via the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Not in the UK or US? Use NordVPN to unlock your Southampton vs Portsmouth stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Southampton vs Portsmouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Southampton vs Portsmouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

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How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth in the UK

Southampton vs Portsmouth will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, as well as on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service.

The Championship clash is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:00pm BST.

Watch Southampton vs Portsmouth on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK, with more than 1,000 games live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £24 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth in the US

In addition to CBS Sports Golazo Network, Southampton vs Portsmouth is being shown on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 7:00am ET.

Watch Southampton vs Portsmouth on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US, while it also shows every Champions League match. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while the Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Portsmouth on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 9:00pm AEST and will be live on beIN SPORTS 3, as well as the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming platform.

Watch Southampton vs Portsmouth on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and will show 155 Championship matches live this season, plus every Carabao Cup fixture and games from Leagues One and Two. It currently costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year ($129.99 for the first year), with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Southampton vs Portsmouth: Preview

The South Coast derby hardly needs any extra spice, but this week's verdict into Tonda Eckert's role in the Spygate scandal may just take the atmosphere up a notch or two at St Mary's this lunchtime.

The Southampton manager escaped with a suspended six-week ban for the saga that saw his club kicked out of the play-offs last season, which means he will be on the touchline against Portsmouth. Expect the German to receive a hero's welcome from the home fans, and a fair bit of stick from the visiting contingent.

On the pitch, Saints are aiming to claim a first league win over their arch-rivals since 2004, although that run encompasses only five games with the two clubs often in different divisions during the past two decades.

Southampton have been further boosted by the news that Championship top goalscorer Cyle Larin and goalkeeper Daniel Peretz are available after picking up minor injuries on international duty, while midfielder Caspar Jander could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a quad issue.

SEE ALSO Interactive football calendar 2026/27: Every game in every competition

Portsmouth start the day just two points behind their rivals, although the gap would be six if Saints hadn't been docked four points following Spygate.

John Mousinho's men have had a mixed start to the campaign, with two wins and three defeats in seven matches, and their hopes of a first league victory at St Mary's since 1988 have been hampered by an injury crisis.

Pompey could be without up to nine players against Southampton, with key centre-back Conor Shaughnessy and talismanic winger Josh Murphy the most high-profile absentees.

That being said, Mousinho has worked wonders in steering Portsmouth to safety on a limited budget in each of the past two seasons, so he is used to being up against it. Beating Southampton is arguably the only thing missing from his Pompey CV.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Southampton 2-1 Portsmouth

Derbies are all about which team handles the occasion better, but we expect Saints' quality to get them over the line.