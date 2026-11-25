Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United for free from anywhere as Mauricio Pochettino leads the Red Devils in the Champions League for the first time.

The Portuguese outfit sit three points above United in the league phase table after winning three of their opening four matches, with one defeat.

Pochettino's side suffered a chastening 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Sunday in the new manager's first game in charge and the Argentinian will demand an immediate improvement from his players.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United in the Champions League 2026/27 online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United for FREE

Sporting CP vs Manchester United will be shown live on free-to-air RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland, complete with English commentary.

Outside Ireland? A VPN can help you access your free Sporting CP vs Manchester United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United on RTÉ Player RTÉ shows at least one Champions League game live each matchweek, with coverage on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player (also available as a browser player). This week's selected game is Sporting CP vs Manchester United.

Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United from anywhere

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Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United in the UK

Sporting CP vs Manchester United will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game is live on TNT Sports 1 and kicks-off at 8:00pm GMT.

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Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Sporting CP vs Manchester United. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

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Watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United in Australia

Sporting CP vs Manchester United is live on Stan Sport in Australia. The game kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Thursday.

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Sporting CP vs Manchester United: Preview

Sporting CP will be relishing the visit of Manchester United as they seek to extend their five-match winning run and strengthen their surprise bid for a top-eight place in the league phase of the Champions League.

A 3-2 home defeat by Austrian side LASK is the only blot on the Portuguese giants' record in Europe this season, with wins over Galatasaray, Lens and Shakhtar Donetsk all-but ensuring they will finish in the top 24 at the very least.

Despite their strong continental form, Sporting's below-par start to the domestic season cost former head coach Rui Borges his job earlier this month, with ex-Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca taking over.

He will look to striker Luis Suarez (not that one) to provide Sporting's principal goal threat, with the Colombian scoring 13 times in all competitions already this season. Fellow forward Fotis Ioannidis and winger Flavio Goncalves could also return from injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Mauricio Pochettino's start to life as United manager could hardly have gone much worse, with the Argentinian finding his side two goals and one man down against arch-rivals Liverpool just 13 minutes into his tenure.

The one positive from the 4-0 defeat at Anfield is that surely the only way is up for Pochettino, and a positive result on the road in Europe would be a step in the right direction.

United's 3-2 comeback success over Roma three weeks ago, which proved to be Michael Carrick's last victory in charge, put them on six points at the halfway point of the league phase, so they will likely need one more win to finish in the top 24 and qualify for the knockout phase play-offs.

To do that, Pochettino has to sort out a defence that has conceded more goals (34) than any other in Europe's top five leagues this season. Left-back Luke Shaw is closing in on his return from injury, while captain Bruno Fernandes will face his former club for the first time since leaving Sporting in 2020.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sporting CP 2-2 Manchester United

United can't stop conceding goals at the moment, but they should be able to hurt Sporting — and that could save them here.