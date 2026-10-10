How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton: Live streams and TV channels as Black Cats host high-flying Seagulls in Premier League
Fabian Hurzeler's side make the 670-mile round trip to the Stadium of Light
Watch Sunderland vs Brighton in the Premier League as Fabian Hurzeler's side make the 670-mile round trip north to face the Black Cats. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)
- UK Stream: N/A — 3:00pm Blackout
- TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
This is Sunderland's fourth successive game against one of the Premier League top four heading into the weekend, having faced Brentford, Arsenal and Manchester City in their previous three fixtures.
Brighton will be aiming to pick up where they left off before the international break, after romping to a 3-0 win over the Gunners three weeks ago.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Brighton online and from anywhere in the world in the 2026/27 Premier League season.
Is Sunderland vs Brighton on TV in the UK?
Sunderland vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.
You can access the game in multiple countries including the likes of the US and Australia where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.
If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.
Watch Sunderland vs Brighton from anywhere
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How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton in the US
Peacock will show Sunderland vs Brighton in the US with kick-off at 10:00am ET.
Visiting the UK from the US? Use NordVPN to watch Sunderland vs Brighton on Peacock.
Watch Sunderland vs Brighton on Peacock
Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will broadcast Saturday's Sunderland vs Brighton fixture. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.
How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton in Australia
Sunderland vs Brighton is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.
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Stan Sport costs just AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game, including Sunderland vs Brighton.
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Sunderland vs Brighton: Preview
It doesn't get any easier for Sunderland as they return from the international break, with the visit of Brighton the latest in a string of devilishly difficult fixtures.
After a useful 1-1 draw away to a Brentford side who start this weekend fourth, the Black Cats faced the Premier League's two title favourites, losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal and then falling to a 5-3 defeat at Manchester City in which striker Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick.
They return to action against Fabian Hurzeler's high-flying Seagulls, who dispatched the Gunners 3-0 before the break in arguably the most impressive performance of the season by any team so far.
Regis Le Bris' side will need to be on their game to improve their tally of four points from five matches, but they will be without Brobbey and defender Dan Ballard, who both suffered injuries on international duty.
SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season
Brighton will hope to take advantage of those two key absences for their opponents as they look to continue an excellent start to the campaign.
The Seagulls have claimed 10 points from five matches while dealing with injuries to several key forwards, including Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood.
Hurzeler has continued to get a tune out of his side in their absence, with the likes of Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas stepping up. Both were on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Arsenal.
Brighton could be further boosted by the return from injury of several players for the near 700-mile round trip to Sunderland, with club captain Lewis Dunk and summer signing Femi Azeez - who is yet to make his debut - expected to be available.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Sunderland 1-2 Brighton
The Stadium of Light has been a tough place to go since Sunderland returned to the Premier League, but Brighton are in excellent form.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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