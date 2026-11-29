Watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere as Roberto De Zerbi's side head north to face the Black Cats in the Premier League.

The hosts have taken four points from their last two games, keeping clean sheets in both, as they look to put a tough start to the season behind them.

Spurs also began the campaign slowly but have been in excellent form in recent weeks, winning four of their past five matches to climb into mid-table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Sunderland vs Spurs in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event has live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 2:05pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur stream on Sky Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

Watch Sunderland vs Spurs from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

Watch Sunderland vs Spurs in the US

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur is live on Peacock in the US. Kick-off is at 9:05am ET.

Remember you can get Proton VPN to unlock your Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur stream on Peacock if you're away from home.

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Watch Sunderland vs Spurs in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia, with kick-off at 1:05am AEDT on Monday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Watch Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 a month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

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Sunderland vs Spurs: Preview

Although Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to three matches with Thursday's Europa League home draw with Jagiellonia Bialystok, the boos from the Stadium of Light crowd at full-time painted a more accurate picture of the mood on Wearside.

The Black Cats produced their latest below-par performance of a disappointing season and must dust themselves down quickly, with less than 72 hours between their midweek outing and the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland have at least found some form in the Premier League, following up their 1-0 win over Chelsea before the international break with a stalemate at Aston Villa last Saturday, and more clean sheets will guarantee vital points.

However, a virus running through the squad could impact their defensive options against Spurs, with left back Dayann Methalie and centre back Omar Alderete both struggling. Tottenham loanee Kevin Danso is ineligible to face his parent club, while Dan Ballard, Brian Brobbey, Granit Xhaka, Romaine Mundle and Habib Diarra remain sidelined through injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi returns to the scene of his first game in charge, a 1-0 defeat in April that plunged the club further into relegation peril.

Just seven-and-a-half months on, fear has been replaced by optimism among Tottenham fans after a run of four wins in five matches and the emergence of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett.

The teenager marked his full debut with his first Spurs goal and an assist in last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town, before celebrating by signing a new contract this week.

His breakthrough has been timely, with £85m summer signing Savio the latest to join fellow attackers Mathys Tel, Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert in the treatment room.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Cats have improved defensively but they are struggling to score goals, so Spurs could edge a tight game.