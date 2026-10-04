How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash as pressure mounts on Slegers

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After losing to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal are at risk of being out of the title race early on in the season.

Champions Manchester City are the only team to still have a perfect record after four games.

As the pressure mounts on Arsenal, can they turn their fortunes around?

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal for free

US viewers can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the WSL at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.

Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the UK

Manchester City vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch your Man City vs Arsenal stream thanks to NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Manchester City vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Women's Super League preview

Manchester City sit top of the table after a perfect start to their title defence, winning all four of their league games so far.

Having claimed their first league title in a decade last season, City have picked up where they left off and already have a seven-point advantage over the visitors.

Arsenal finished second last season, four points behind City, and will be looking to close the gap at the Etihad Stadium to not let their hopes of chasing the title slip away.

Their meeting last season was one of the highlights of the campaign, with City coming out on top in a memorable 3-2 victory, with a late Iman Beney goal sealing the three points.

Arsenal head into this tie under pressure following a difficult week. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea before being held to a draw by Paris FC in the Champions League, despite taking a 2-0 lead.

With City yet to drop a point and Arsenal already seven points adrift, Sunday's fixture could mark a turning point in the season.

A victory for the hosts would further strengthen their position at the top, while Arsenal must respond to their recent setbacks.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal need a big win to save their season and this will be it!