We probably don't need to recap the story, do we? But just in case...

It was 30 years ago exactly, back on 23 November, 1996, when Ali Dia made perhaps the most notorious appearance in the history of Premier League football.

Dia had purported to be the cousin of George Weah to get himself a trial at Graeme Souness' Southampton, and incredibly ended up coming on in place of the injured Matt Le Tissier, only to later be subbed back off hauled back off in the 85th minute of a 2-0 defeat to Leeds.

Dia looked like he'd struggle to play in a Sunday league team, never mind a top-flight outfit - but as Souness explained to FourFourTwo: "That was portrayed like we'd been conned, but no-one was conned.

"Someone phoned up pretending to be George Weah, but we were getting players in every month to come on trial, because we had no money – that's where we got Eyal Berkovic." (Wonder who Berkovic's agent pretended to be?)

George Weah won the 1995 Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When we got the call about Dia, I said, 'Get him in'.

"Within the first five minutes of a small-sided game at training, I realised he wasn't good enough for us.

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"But we didn't have enough players for training sessions, so we said, 'We'll keep him until the end of the week, then we'll tell him'.

"That week we got more and more injuries, to the point where my coach Terry Cooper said, 'We're going to have to have that clown on the bench'.

"I said, 'We can't'. He said, 'We haven't got any players'.

The Ali Dia incident was embarrassing for all concerned (Image credit: Sky Sports)

"He was on the bench against Leeds, then Matt Le Tissier comes off injured and I've got a choice between a centre-half, a full-back or a defensive midfielder [or Dia].

"I said, 'Stick Dia on, he'll run about, hopefully occupy their back four'.

"He did that, but he was out of his depth."

Graeme Souness' new book My Rangers is available now.