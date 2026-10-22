Cesc Fabregas explains why Como invoked the mercy rule against Manchester United

Joshua Zirkzee's stoppage-time consolation goal did nothing for Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick's hopes of holding on to his job, but it was suitably irritating for his opposite number in Italy on Wednesday.

Cesc Fabregas saw his Como team race into a 4-0 lead over Man United in the third game of the league phase of the Champions League, and admitted that he was responsible for his team stepping back with a comfortable lead and allowing the visitors to get a futile goal back.

The 4-1 defeat in Lombardy means that United have won just two of their 11 matches in all competitions since Carrick was appointed on a permanent basis, against Sabah in the Champions League and against promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

'It was my fault' Como eased up on Man United

Cesc Fabregas (Image credit: Alamy)

United conceded three times in the Ipswich match and were earned three points by a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick. The captain made his view on Carrick's tactics clear after the match. While Carrick moved to shift some of the blame back on his players, Fabregas assumed the blame for Como's change of attitude with the game already won.

Speaking after the match, Fabregas said: "I regret the last ten minutes because I was the one who told the team to slow down the tempo because there's another match and at 4-0 we could manage things a little.

"I told the players to stop running and stay in the middle and that is something I regret because I'm the first to always push them to fight until the end.

"Their goal hurt me because we dropped our intensity and dropped our defensive block, but it was my fault."

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Como were in total control thanks to a Nico Paz double and goals from Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon, but Zirkzee's goal in the first minute of time added on was exactly the kind of thing managers hate.

Another of those things is being informed that players are openly questioning their tactics in post-match interviews, which delivered Carrick's final insult of a difficult night in the Champions League.

United captain Bruno Fernandes told TNT Sports that Man United weren't brave enough on the ball, and that it was a decision made by Carrick and his staff to play in that way.

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes has been criticised for making his grumbles public and his candid answers helped add to the mounting pressure on his head coach.

Carrick's sacking is regarded by some pundits as a matter of time, with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte among the favourites to be the next Manchester United manager.

Fabregas himself is also listed at surprisingly short odds.