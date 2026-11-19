Leicester City have binned their front-of-shirt sponsor aftere a controversial partnership with a pornographic actor.

Leicester confirmed in a statement on their official website that they reached a mutual agreement with cryptocurrency casino BC.GAME to terminate their affiliation with immediate effect, following “constructive discussions” that “recognised our differing commercial priorities”.

This comes after the Belize-registered brand named Russian porn actor Eva Elfie as an ambassador, posting a video of Elfie and a delivery driver on social media, with the caption, “Let the fun begin.”

Leicester City split with BC.GAME after row with Eva Elfie

Eva Elfie has caused controversy in Leicester (Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

The Foxes Trust, which represents Leicester supporters, released a statement claiming that the League One club were “ditching its values” by linking up with a betting company in the first place, before condemning this latest partnership from BC.GAME.

“From the moment the club decided to take sponsorship from a betting company we felt Leicester City were ditching its values,” the statement read.

“Now throw into the mix that BC GAME have entered into a partnership with someone who continues to make their name via adult content.

“Partnerships like these bring these two worlds to a larger audience and, by association, link them to Leicester City. Is this who we are now?”

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Leicester have confirmed that fans who bought a shirt within the last 28 days through official channels are eligible for a full refund or exchange, even if the shirt has been worn or printed with a name on the back.

It was recently claimed that the club would struggle to terminate their partnership with BC.GAME, from a legal standpoint – while there may be further financial issues from losing the sponsorship.

This mishap is the latest in a long line of events at the King Power Stadium that fans would rather forget, with the 2015/16 Premier League champions now languishing in League One and making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Leicester have had a torrid few seasons (Image credit: Alamy)

Following relegation from the top flight in 2024 – the first campaign that BC.GAME adorned Leicester's shirts for – the Midlands outfit suffered a shock back-to-back relegation last term to return to the third tier for the first time since 2009.

Life in League One has been a struggle under Russell Martin, too, with the club sitting 11th in the table, failing to win their first three fixtures and suffering a notable 4-0 home defeat to Aaron Ramsey's Oxford United.

Leicester head to Huddersfield Town this weekend, for their first match in a sponsorless shirt.