Leicester City News and Features

Name: Leicester City

Founded: 1884

Home Ground: King Power Stadium

League Titles: 1

Instagram: @lcfc

Leicester pulled off one of sport's greatest miracles when they won the Premier League in 2016 after being 5,000/1 at the start of the season. It was their first top-tier title and they then reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season. Previously, they spent a large part of their history bouncing between the top two divisions, although were relegated to League One for the first time in 2008. Former players include Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey.