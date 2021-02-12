Leicester City News and Features

Trending

Name: Leicester City

Founded: 1884

Home Ground: King Power Stadium

League Titles: 1

Instagram: @lcfc

Leicester pulled off one of sport's greatest miracles when they won the Premier League in 2016 after being 5,000/1 at the start of the season. It was their first top-tier title and they then reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season. Previously, they spent a large part of their history bouncing between the top two divisions, although were relegated to League One for the first time in 2008. Former players include Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey.

Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy eyeing Brendan Rodgers swoop if Jose Mourinho departs

By FourFourTwo Staff

The long-serving Spurs chief is said to be an admirer of the Leicester manager

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Harvey Barnes

The progression of Harvey Barnes: another rough diamond sparkling for Leicester City

By Richard Jolly

Leicester's 23-year-old winger Harvey Barnes was unstoppable against Liverpool at the weekend – and he's only getting better

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manchester United

Quiz! Can you name every season's top-scoring trio since 2000?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jamie Vardy

Arsenal transfer news: Arsene Wenger claims he did all he could to sign Jamie Vardy

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Gunners attempted to bring the Leicester striker to the club in 2016

Leicester City v Liverpool live stream

Leicester City v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Leicester City v Liverpool live stream, as the Reds look to bounce back from defeat by Manchester City

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

