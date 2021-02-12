Leicester City News and Features
Name: Leicester City
Founded: 1884
Home Ground: King Power Stadium
League Titles: 1
Instagram: @lcfc
Leicester pulled off one of sport's greatest miracles when they won the Premier League in 2016 after being 5,000/1 at the start of the season. It was their first top-tier title and they then reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season. Previously, they spent a large part of their history bouncing between the top two divisions, although were relegated to League One for the first time in 2008. Former players include Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey.
Latest about Leicester City
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy eyeing Brendan Rodgers swoop if Jose Mourinho departs
By FourFourTwo Staff
The long-serving Spurs chief is said to be an admirer of the Leicester manager
New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season
By Conor Pope
The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design
The progression of Harvey Barnes: another rough diamond sparkling for Leicester City
By Richard Jolly
Leicester's 23-year-old winger Harvey Barnes was unstoppable against Liverpool at the weekend – and he's only getting better
Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented
Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Quiz! Can you name every season's top-scoring trio since 2000?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz We're looking for the three players that combined for the most goals every year since the turn of the millennium
Arsenal transfer news: Arsene Wenger claims he did all he could to sign Jamie Vardy
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Gunners attempted to bring the Leicester striker to the club in 2016
Leicester City v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Leicester City v Liverpool live stream, as the Reds look to bounce back from defeat by Manchester City
