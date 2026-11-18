Manchester United dressing room remains worryingly fragile - why Mauricio Pochettino has a huge job on his hands
With one win in 10 Premier League games this season, is it any wonder Man United players are feeling the pressure?
If there was any doubt over the scale of the task facing Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford, a social media exchange between one of his players and a content creator has illustrated it perfectly.
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo responded directly to an Instagram account criticising his recent display.
“Just shut your mouth, bro - you’re talking too much now,” Diallo wrote. “Go play in my place if it bothers you that much”.
Man United winger tells fan to 'shut up'
While it is understandable for a young player to feel the weight of fan frustration, the optics of the situation are poor.
A Manchester United player reacting publicly to a troll on social media just days before a new manager takes charge is an indictment of the dressing room’s current mental state.
The incoming Pochettino will want an emotionally resilient squad, given the responsibility of representing one of the biggest clubs in world football.
This incident highlights the repair job required at Carrington, because if a highly-rated 24-year-old is spending his free time scrolling through his own mentions and biting back at criticism, it begs a much larger, more worrying question: Are all Manchester United players this hyper-aware of their online reception?
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If they are, it explains a great deal about the fragility on display during matches. A squad that lives and dies by its social media mentions is unequipped to handle the pressure cooker environment that is Old Trafford.
When things go wrong on the pitch - and they frequently do for this current iteration of Man United - players affected by outside noise are far more likely to retreat into their shells than rally together.
Pochettino’s first priority therefore cannot be tactical; it must be cultural. He has to insulate his squad from the news cycle which bounces between online praise and vitriol. The Argentine could do a lot worse than instituting a bunker mentality from day one at Old Trafford.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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