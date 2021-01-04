Mauricio Pochettino News and Features
Date of birth: February 2, 1996
Instagram: @harrywinks
Club(s): Tottenham
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Winks had to bide his time before making his mark, but a goal on his full debut against West Ham in November 2016 ensured it was worth the wait for the boyhood Spurs fan. He celebrated with then-manager Mauricio Pochettino and earned the trust of the Argentine to become a Tottenham regular, despite some injury issues.
England recognition followed, and his composure and bravery on the ball make him key for both club and country.
Latest about Mauricio Pochettino
Barcelona transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino denies PSG have been disrespectful in Lionel Messi chase
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this summer
European round-up: Can Mauricio Pochettino help realise Moise Kean’s potential at PSG?
By Mark White
Poch is off the mark at Paris Saint-Germain - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues
8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain
By Mark White
Poch is in the hot seat at PSG - who’s he going to bring to Parc Des Princes?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.