Mauricio Pochettino News and Features

Date of birth: February 2, 1996

Instagram: @harrywinks

Club(s): Tottenham

Country: England

Signing fee: Academy

Winks had to bide his time before making his mark, but a goal on his full debut against West Ham in November 2016 ensured it was worth the wait for the boyhood Spurs fan. He celebrated with then-manager Mauricio Pochettino and earned the trust of the Argentine to become a Tottenham regular, despite some injury issues.

England recognition followed, and his composure and bravery on the ball make him key for both club and country.