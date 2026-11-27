‘Mauricio Pochettino is an incredible manager – I don’t understand why the US gave him an out on his new four-year contract, it’s left a gaping hole’ American great gives his verdict to FFT after national team coach’s exit to Manchester United
A former US international has had his say on the Argentine's move to Old Trafford
Mauricio Pochettino has had a difficult start to his time at Manchester United, but some in the USA are questioning why he was allowed to join the club at all.
Pochettino followed up a 4-0 loss at Liverpool in his first game with the Red Devils with a Champions League draw at Sporting in midweek, having quit the US national team to move to Old Trafford.
The Argentine took charge of the USA for the final two times during the recent international break, guiding them to two wins over Haiti.
A big loss for the USA
Pochettino was appointed as USA boss in 2024 after leaving Chelsea, then guided the Stars and Stripes to the last 16 of this summer’s World Cup.
His USA side started the tournament in scintillating fashion and won their group, although eventually succumbed to Belgium.
It had initially seemed like Pochettino would step down at the end of that tournament to pursue a return to club football, but instead he penned a new four-year deal in August, in theory taking him to the 2030 World Cup.
There was a catch, though – the contract contained a buyout clause, which Manchester United activated within only three months.
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The insertion of that clause has since been the subject of some criticism Stateside, and former US goalkeeper Brad Friedel admits he is disappointed with how the last few months have unfolded.
“I think he did very well as US boss,” Friedel told FFT, speaking in association with APWin. “He’s a good manager, he’s incredible.
“I don’t understand the whole thing of US Soccer signing him again and giving him an out on a four-year contract. It leaves a huge gaping hole for the US.
“I think the US got themselves into a situation and here we are, now having to hire a new head coach going into a four-year cycle.”
There will be more from Friedel in FourFourTwo soon.
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
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