Thomas Frank in line for controversial job, with swift dismissal on the horizon: report

Thomas Frank could be about to make his grand return to management – and damage goodwill at Brentford.

The Dane took the Bees to the promised land in lockdown, winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2021, with the club remaining in the top tier ever since.

Frank left the Gtech in 2025 for a new challenge in the capital, swapping Brentford for Tottenham Hotspur in a disastrous few months leading the Lilywhites towards a relegation battle – but now, he appears to be close to a new job.

Thomas Frank is the leading contender to manage Brentford's local rivals… Fulham

Alvaro Arbeloa has struggled at the start of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With no win in their first six fixtures Fulham are enduring a torrid start to the new season under Alvaro Arbeloa, with this weekend marking a new nadir for the Spaniard.

The Whites managed to surrender all three points on the road to Ipswich Town from a winning position that they held until the 88th minute, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table below Spurs.

According to talkSPORT, Fulham have identified Frank to take over – with Arbeloa answering a question over the weekend relating to the pressures of his job with a quip that has only riled Craven Cottage goers further.

“Maybe you don’t know me but I played for the best team in world: I have coached the best team in the world,” he said, referring to two stints at Real Madrid as a player and 28 matches in charge of Los Blancos last term following the sacking of Xabi Alonso.

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Frank has been out of work following his exit from Tottenham last season, aside from appearing as a pundit on the BBC's coverage of the World Cup over the summer – but should he make the move Thames-side, he may well burn bridges further closer to Kew.

The 53-year-old is regarded by Brentford fans as a legend, but with the club sharing a rivalry with Fulham, that status may be tested.

In recent seasons, there haven't been many players who have turned out for both West London outfits, with Fabio Carvalho the standout example of a Cottagers academy product who lost the adoration of the club that developed him after signing for Frank.

Fabio Carvalho was a Fulham hero prior to leaving

Reiss Nelson was the last player to represent both clubs, playing for the Bees on loan last season after a season under Marco Silva on loan at Fulham in 2024.

Fulham face their second of three promoted teams in a row this weekend, as Premier League action continues with Craven Cottage welcoming high-flying Hull City to the banks of the Thames.