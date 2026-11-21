Having just experienced one of the best nights of his footballing life, Adam Wharton was not in the mood to dwell on a negative. Fresh from starring in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in May, Wharton was asked how he felt about missing out on England’s World Cup squad. The midfielder smiled, shrugged and shuffled in his chair before playing down his disappointment.

“That's just part of football. It was never a guarantee I was going to go. I knew that,” Wharton said. “I'm not going to sit here and cry about it… it's not the end of the world. I’m still young. Hopefully there's other tournaments and World Cups that I can go to in the future.”

A few months on, that remains an ambition for Wharton. Right now, though, he has more pressing things to worry about.

"Wharton, like Crystal Palace as a whole, has endured a poor start to the season"

Adam Wharton was Player of the Match in the Conference League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wharton, like Crystal Palace as a whole, has endured a poor start to the season. His omission from Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad did not raise any eyebrows. With the January window set to open in just over six weeks, Wharton's suitors must ask themselves whether this is a mere blip or a sign of deeper problems.

There are mitigating factors behind his dip in form. The transition from Oliver Glasner to Pierre Sage was not smooth, culminating in the Frenchman's expected sacking. Wharton has not had a consistent partner in the engine room, with Daichi Kamada and Quentin Timber - two players with very different characteristics - taking turns alongside him.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr have been absent for much of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Dean Henderson was out injured earlier this season, Wharton was made captain. The armband appeared to weigh him down.

Wharton has also missed Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Palace's two primary goal threats who have had disrupted starts to the campaign. Wharton's through-balls are most effective when they are aimed at players with the pace to run onto them. Yeremy Pino and Kamada, the wide forwards against Liverpool before the international break, are not ideal targets.

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For all that, Wharton himself would be the first to admit that his performances have been far below his usual standards. His confidence has deserted him. Not helped by a collective lack of compactness out of possession, Wharton has too often been overrun. His tendency to go to ground when attempting to win the ball back carries substantial risk, leaving him out of the game if the tackle is unsuccessful.

Most worrying is his reduced effectiveness with the ball. Data from analytics company Gradient Sports shows that only Elliot Anderson (107) and Jan Paul van Hecke (97) have attempted more line-breaking passes than Wharton, but the Palace man ranks joint-12th for line-breaking passes completed. His pass completion rate is a lowly 74%.

This has always been Wharton’s game. He has never been a safe distributor, preferring instead to put the ball at risk in the hope of creating something. Of Premier League midfielders who have played more than 100 minutes this season, only Vitaly Janelt (44.8%) has a higher percentage of passes played forward than Wharton (43.6%).

Pierre Sage gave Adam Wharton the armband in Dean Henderson's absence (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trade-off was worth it for Palace last season, but when Wharton’s radar is slightly off, he becomes extremely wasteful. That raises an important question. The top clubs generally prize control in the centre of the park. Having the skill and vision to create chances via progressive passing is valuable, but so too is the ability to keep possession ticking over. If Wharton wants to take the next step in his career, that is something he needs to add to his game.

In the meantime, Wharton would benefit from having another body around him in midfield. Thomas Frank, who is expected to be Palace’s next manager, is likely to switch from a 3-4-3 formation to either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. With both Timber and Kamada alongside him in the engine room, Wharton would be freer to focus on doing what he does best. If Palace can get Sarr back in the XI consistently, even better.

Wharton has not become a bad player overnight, but he is going through his first prolonged dip in form since moving to the Premier League. If Palace are to clamber out of relegation trouble, they need Wharton back to his best.