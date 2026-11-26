‘Would hiring Pep Guardiola mean the USA would win the World Cup? No, but it would be a little bit of a buzz’ American legend speaks to FFT about reports linking former Manchester City and Barcelona manager with the vacant national team job
A former US international has warned that even the globe's best manager wouldn't suddenly transform the Stars and Stripes into world beaters
Pep Guardiola has been out of work since bringing an end to a decade at Manchester City this summer – and has suggested that his next job could be in charge of a national team.
Guardiola won six Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad, before deciding to step down at the end of last season.
In an interview this week though, the Catalan indicated that he sees his next step as being “a national team”, after talks to become Italy boss during the summer.
Guardiola: USA manager?
Guardiola opted not to take the Italy job, believing at the time that he needed a break from football, but has since been linked with the USA vacancy.
Mauricio Pochettino had been in charge of the American national team since 2024, leading them to the last 16 of this summer’s World Cup, but brought his tenure to an end last week to take charge of Manchester United.
Given that Guardiola is the highest profile manager currently out of work, and is one of the greatest of all time, having previously won two Champion Leagues and three La Liga titles with Barcelona, plus three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, links to the job were inevitable.
Pochettino has said he would be in favour of Guardiola succeeding him as US boss, and former American national team goalkeeper Brad Friedel, who won 82 caps for his country, also admits it would be an intriguing appointment.
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He warns though that even bringing in someone like Guardiola would not suddenly transform the national team into potential World Cup winners.
“I don’t know really what the discussions are within US soccer,” the 55-year-old told FFT, speaking in association with nye casino.
“We need the players to be able to win World Cups, and I think there's a lot to break down with that.
“Do I think Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers ever? Yes. Does that mean if you hire him that the US will win the World Cup? No. But it would be a little bit of a buzz.”
There will be more from Friedel in FourFourTwo soon.
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
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