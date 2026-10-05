"Fergie had been on the phone: I went to see the Arsenal chairman and told him I was gone" Tony Adams on how he nearly joined arch-rivals Manchester United
Arsenal had to fight to hold onto Tony Adams after enduring a rough couple of years that called their ambition into question
In 1996, Arsenal were in a bit of disarray - and their iconic captain Tony Adams almost left the club as a result.
The highly-successful, if divisive, George Graham had been dismissed the year before following the bung scandal, in which the Gunners boss admitted of receiving an 'unsolicited gift' from an agent.
In finishing fifth the following season under Bruco Rioch, Arsenal did show some signs of bouncing back from a disappointing 12th-place finish and the heartbreak of defeat in the Cup Winners' Cup final as they failed to retain the trophy.
Tony Adams: "Fergie phoned me - I told Arsenal I was gone"
But Rioch was himself dismissed just before the beginning of the 1996/97 season, in part because of a dispute over transfers.
And Adams told FourFourTwo that prior to the appointment of the unknown Arsene Wenger, he got a phone call from ever-opportunistic Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson to try and lure him to Old Trafford.
Adams promptly had a sit-down meeting with the Arsenal chairman, explaining: “I went in to see Peter Hill-Wood. I said: ‘What’s your ambition for the club?’
"He said: ‘No problem, Tony, we’ve got a good man on the way, all’s good’.
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"But Fergie had been on the phone saying: 'Come up here, you haven’t got a manager, you’re all over the place’.
"I said ‘Look, Peter... I’m gone’."
However, Arsenal ultimately pulled out the stops to show their captain just how ambitious they were - including holding onto him.
Adams said: "My wages got trebled, Arsene came in and the rest is history – I stayed put.
"I’m so grateful that it happened that way and I didn’t go to pastures new.
"I was able to lift more trophies for the Arsenal, do a couple more Doubles and retire as a one-club player. I’m very proud of that.”
Adams’ book 1996: Reflections On The Year That Changed My Life is available now
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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