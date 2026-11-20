Edwin van der Sar had only recently stood down as Ajax chief exec at the time

Edwin van der Sar has his wife to thank for quickly spotting the symptoms when he suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2023.

The former Ajax, Juventus, Fulham and Manchester United great has since gone on to make a full recovery, and appeared for an Ajax Legends side against their Barcelona counterparts at the Johan Cruyff Arena last weekend.

But at the time it happened, Van der Sar's wife, Annemarie van Kesteren, knew exactly what was happening having suffered a brain haemorrhage herself back in 2009.

"Something wasn't right"

Van der Sar told FourFourTwo: "Annemarie knew what was happening. I had this strange feeling that something wasn't right.

"Then before you know it, you see the light and the light hurts your eyes. I had pain in my head.

Edwin van der Sar's wife Annemarie van Kesteren knew what was happening (Image credit: Getty Images)

"From that point onwards, you just let yourself go, and hope the ambulance and the people around you take care of you.

"You have to put your faith, your life, into the hands of people who are trained for that and who specialise in it."

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In a way, Van der Sar considers the timing to be fortuitous: he had only recent resigned as Ajax chief executive after seven years in the post.

He said: "I'd stepped away five or six weeks before [from Ajax], so I had all the time in the world to recover, rest and get better.

"If I'd still had the job, I think the eagerness and the demands of the position might have made my recovery harder.

Edwin van der Sar appeared for an Ajax Legends side against a Barcelona equivalent in November 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When you're responsible for a club, a company or an organisation, you want to be there.

"Luckily, I had no ties and nothing else to focus on apart from myself and my recovery. I've had a few chats - but nothing has really felt right.

"I'm enjoying my life at the moment, and I'm not actively looking for another position."