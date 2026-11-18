‘It’s that Glaswegian way’: Leon Osman explains why David Moyes was the ultimate fit for Everton
The former Toffees midfielder reflects on how his old boss understood the fabric of Liverpool - and why his Everton legacy goes far beyond silverware.
Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has praised David Moyes’ enduring legacy in the blue half of Merseyside, insisting the Scotsman’s Glaswegian grit made him the ideal fit the club
Moyes transformed Everton’s fortunes during an 11-year spell on Merseyside between 2002 and 2013, consistently guiding the Toffees into the top half of the Premier League despite operating on a fraction of the transfer budgets enjoyed by their top-flight rivals.
While Moyes never lifted a major trophy during his tenure - falling just short in the 2009 FA Cup final against Chelsea - Osman believes his former boss’s ability to punch above his weight cements his status as one of the club’s most vital modern figures.
"For the majority of David Moyes' time in charge of Everton, he's probably overachieved in terms of what he's had to spend in the transfer market, so while he might not have had the success Harry Catterick did in terms of silverware, he's been so important for the club," Osman told Betway.
"He's a great fit for Everton, and I think it's that Glaswegian way that adapts particularly well to Liverpool because there's a real understanding of what the people of the city are like and what they want to see from their football team. Everton is the people's club first and foremost, and the fans want to see the team work hard and show that desire to be successful and that's something David Moyes has always instilled in his teams."
Osman was a central pillar of that Moyes era, making over 400 appearances for his boyhood club after breaking into the senior squad under the manager’s guidance. However, the former England international admitted he initially faced an uphill battle to prove he possessed the physicality required for top-flight football before becoming one of Moyes' most trusted lieutenants.
"He's the man who gave me my shot in the Premier League, so I'll always be thankful to him for that," Osman added. "It did take me a while, though, to convince him I was able and I was ready to play at that level, but once he gave me that chance I think he realised that we had very similar outlooks in terms of style of play and how the game should be played and we had a really great relationship throughout my career."
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Leon Osman was speaking exclusively to Betway after appearing as a guest on Head2Head from the Clubhouse, presented by Betway.
James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.
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